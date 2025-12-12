The importance of safety during the holiday season

This time of year in Nye County is excitingly fun for many reasons but it’s always key to stay safe.

The Nye County Department of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to stay safe during the ongoing holiday season. (Elijah Dulay/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Nye County Department of Emergency Management, with information from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is here to help the community navigate holiday safety during this joyous time of the year.

“Festive celebrations, flickering lights and winter greens are hallmarks of the Christmas season, but they also present fire risks that can quickly turn this joyful time of year into a devastating one,” the Nye County Department of Emergency Management explained in an email.

Decoration and candle safety

According to NFPA research, fire departments in America respond to about 835 home fires caused by decorations (not including Christmas trees) each year. Forty percent of Christmas tree fires involve electrical issues, according to the NFPA.

“One of the best ways to stay safe is to use low-amperage LED lights,” said Nye County Director of Emergency Management and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis. “They have far less draw for energy conservation, but they’re also less hazardous… try to avoid ones that use lithium-ion as the power source.”

Candles cause 11% of Christmas tree fires, according to the NFPA. Candle fires reach their peak in December and January, with candles bringing about 49% of decoration fires in December, according to the NFPA.

“Candles, absolutely avoid them. Use the simulated candles,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They give the same effect and yet they’re much safer as they’re not open flame. Never leave candles burning unattended or near pets or in the reach of children and or near ordinary combustibles.”

Christmas tree safety

Picking out that perfect Christmas tree to display proudly is always exciting for many, but according to NFPA research, an average of 143 house fires per year began with Christmas trees between 2020 and 2024. This resulted in $15 million in property damage, 13 injuries and seven deaths.

“The biggest thing with Christmas trees is an accidental ignition source to dry trees. So you want to make sure you cut the trunk. You want to make sure that it’s an appropriate place to stand so it’s not a tipping or a fall or fall-over hazard, especially with pets and small children,” Lewis detailed. “You want to make sure that all the ornaments on there are fire safe, including all the electrical. You want to make sure, even with the height of your tree, to use safe lifting and safe carrying positions, things like that for whoever is placing the tree out.”

Lewis added that artificial trees tend to be safe, but always double-check who the manufacturer is and make sure there are no additional fire hazards associated with the product.

Cooking safety

Preparing a large meal with family and friends is a highlight for many during this time of year, but NFPA data shows that cooking is still the primary cause of holiday fires.

“If you’re going to make turkeys, make sure that you do it in a safe fashion. Avoid the deep frying if you can. If you are going to deep fry your turkey, make sure it’s in a safe environment,” Lewis explained. “Make sure pets and children are away as you’re preparing the turkey for submersion. You want to make sure that you have a safe means of getting away from it in the event it does catch fire and also an extinguishing agent close by. Not using water.”

Lewis added that stovetop cooking is also important to consider with fires in the kitchen. He noted that it’s important to make oven areas clear when taking out or moving food to avoid burn-related injuries.

“If there’s ever a problem, either in the oven or on the stovetop, immediately call 911 and get the fire resources responding,” Lewis said.

For more information about holiday safety and fire safety resources, visit nfpa.org.

For more information about the Nye County Department of Emergency Management, visit nyecountynv.gov/179/department-of-emergency-management.

