Three-vehicle crash leaves two dead

The collision occurred on Highway 160 just south of Manse Road.

A fatal crash resulting in two deaths occurred in Nye County on Highway 160 over the weekend.

The three-vehicle collision occurred at northbound mile marker 2 of Highway 160. According to information from Nevada State Police, a 2006 white Nissan X-Terra, a 2023 black Chevrolet Camaro coupe, and a 2021 Chevrolet Spark hatchback were involved in the crash.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol’s (NHP) preliminary investigation, the white Nissan was traveling northbound in Highway 160’s number one travel lane and attempted to pass the black Camaro while traveling at a high rate of speed.

When passing, the Nissan crossed the centerline into the southbound lane and hit the Spark hatchback that was traveling southbound head-on.

The crash caused the Nissan to rotate, overturn and also strike the Camaro in the left front.

The driver of the Spark hatchback, Rhiannon Nicole Folsom, 21, a Pahrump woman, and the driver of the Nissan, Carlos Alfredo Gurry-Rubio, 62, a North Las Vegas man, both were declared dead at the scene after succumbing to their injuries.

The Camaro driver was not medically transported since they suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene with investigators.

NHP responded to the report of the crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Both Highway 160 northbound and southbound lanes at the location of the crash were closed so law enforcement could conduct their investigation, according to intial information released by state police on the evening of March 7.

The investigation of the fatal crash is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities so far in 2026.

For more information about safe driving in Nevada, visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com