Distance runners, relay teams power strong showing at Dave Butler Memorial Meet — PHOTOS

Personal records, relay victories and strong performances across the track and field events highlighted a productive day at the Dave Butler Memorial Meet at Legacy High School.

Legacy’s big 6th inning enough to stave off early Trojan lead

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Cindal Monahan competed in three sprint races, finishing 14.87 in the 100 meters, 30.89 in the 200 meters, and 1:11.80 in the 400 meters. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher takes off during the boys 4x800 race at the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Logan Tilley (left) and Daniel Thompson (right) pass off their relay baton during the 4x800 relay during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Kristoffer Trejo does his best to advance the 4x800 team during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Ava Bowers passes off her relay baton to teammate and sophomore Addi Nelsen during the girls 4x800 race at the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon highlighted the hurdle events, running 18.13 in the 100-meter hurdles and 52.37 in the 300 hurdles during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Ella Odegard finished the 100 meters hurdles in 19.12 and the 300 hurdles in 57.54 during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Rosie Miller clears the high jump during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas.(Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School Kelan Sheppard lands in the pit following his long jump attempt during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet at Legacy High School on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Kelan Sheppard recorded 15-0 in the long jump during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet at Legacy High School on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Hunter Wydick ran 12.74 in the 100 meters during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet at Legacy High School on March 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Aurora Bowers participates in the high jump during the Dave Butler Memorial Meet hosted by Legacy High School in North Las Vegas. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It was a long meet for the Pahrump Valley High School track and field program, but the Trojans stuck it out.

Heading early in the morning last Saturday to Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, the team took home a bit of hardware as the Trojans finished first in the boys 4x400 meters small school relay, the girls 4x400 meters large school relay and the girls 4x800 meters small school relay.

Strong distance performances and relay victories highlighted a productive day at the Dave Butler Memorial Meet as athletes turned in multiple personal-best marks and several first-place finishes.

Trojans junior Joaquin Flores dominated the distance events, running a personal best 4:39.80 in the 1,600 meters, finishing fifth overall. He followed with another personal best in the 3,200 meters (10:26.53) to place eighth and continue a strong early-season showing.

Sophomore Joshua Gent also delivered a strong double in the distance races, running a personal-best 4:58.49 in the 1,600-meter before posting another PR in the 3,200 meters (10:52.72).

Sophomore Joshua Flores joined the list of personal-best performances, clocking 5:19.70 in the 1,600 meters and 11:38.91 in the 3,200 meters.

For the boys 800 meters, junior Logan Tilley led the group with a time of 2:17.41, while sophomore Daniel Thompson recorded a season-best time of 2:23.07.

Senior Julianna Ondrisko paced the girls distance runners, running 2:38.64 in the 800 meters before posting a season-best 5:44.57 in the 1,600 meters.

Sophomore Addi Nelsen added a time of 2:46.59 in the 800 meters and later set a personal-best 6:12.77 in the 1,600 meters.

Junior Sophie Romero ran 6:41.70 in the 1,600 meters and later finished the 3,200 meters in 14:14.03, while junior Alexis Clouser recorded a 14:31.93 in the event. Sophomore Kimberly Trejo also competed in the unseeded 3,200 meters, finishing in 15:42.88.

Relay teams produce top finishes

The boys 4x400-meter relay team comprised of Benjamin DeSantiago, Aydon Veloz, Joaquin Flores and Jace Wulfenstein captured first place in the small-school division with a season-best 3:45.79.

The girls 4x400 relay team of Addi Nelsen, Aurora Bowers, Rosie Miller and Ondrisko also earned first place in the large-school division, finishing in 4:46.80.

In the distance relays, the girls 4x800 team of Ondrisko, Alexis Clouser, Ava Bowers and Nelsen won the small-school division in 11:03.64, while the boys 4x800 relay team of Joshua Slusher, Logan Tilley, Daniel Thompson and Kristoffer Trejo placed third in 9:23.51.

Sprinting to the finish

In the sprints, senior Jace Wulfenstein ran 12.29 seconds in the 100 meters and later posted 56.24 in the 400 meters. Freshman Rene Gonzalez Valdez clocked 12.52 in the 100 meters before setting a personal-best 25.58 in the 200 meters.

Sophomore Hunter Wydick ran 12.74 in the 100 meters, while freshman Kelan Sheppard finished in 13.31.

Senior Aydon Veloz delivered a strong 54.89 in the 400 meters, while senior Ulisses Alvarez ran 25.71 in the 200 and 58.29 in the 400.

Freshman Ma’liyah Collins led the girls sprinters with a 13.70 in the 100 meters and a season-best 28.84 in the 200 meters.

Sophomore Cindal Monahan competed in three sprint races, finishing 14.87 in the 100 meters, 30.89 in the 200 meters, and 1:11.80 in the 400 meters. Freshman Mary Miller also ran 1:10.95 in the 400 meters.

Hurdling toward victory

Senior Diona Nixon highlighted the hurdle events, running 18.13 in the 100-meter hurdles and 52.37 in the 300 hurdles.

Trojan sophomore Ella Odegard finished the 100-meter hurdles in 19.12 and the 300 hurdles in 57.54, while senior Kyndra Cardwell ran 21.45 in the 100 hurdles and 1:02.05 in the 300 hurdles.

In the boys hurdles, senior Jayden Crisler ran 43.49 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Tossing and turning

Senior Sonny Skinner led the throwers with 41 feet, 3.75 inches in the shot put and a 119-11 in the discus. Teammate Brenden Thorn threw 116-6 in the discus and 30-2.75 in the shot put, while sophomore Chasen Hamann recorded 93-1 in the discus and 27-5.75 in the shot put.

For the girls, Julieanne Briggs threw 56-0 in the discus and 24-2 in the shot put, while sophomore Nyomi Skinner added 45-3 in the discus and 21-0 in the shot put.

Crisler contributed in several jumping events, finishing with 41-2 in the triple jump, 18-6.25 in the long jump, and clearing 10-0 in the pole vault.

Sophomore Daniel Thompson posted a personal-best 34-10 in the triple jump and also jumped 15-7 in the long jump, while freshman Kelan Sheppard recorded 15-0 in the long jump.

Veloz cleared 5-6 in the high jump, while Joshua Gent and Kristoffer Trejo each cleared 5-0.

In the girls jumps, Diona Nixon posted one of the top marks of the meet with a 16-0 in the long jump. Sophomore Sedona Norton jumped 13-9.75 in the long jump and 30-2.5 in the triple jump, while senior Sarah Brown recorded a personal-best 26-2 in the triple jump.

Rosie Miller cleared 4-8 in the high jump, while Kimberly Trejo and Aurora Bowers each cleared 4-6, with Bowers setting a personal best.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.