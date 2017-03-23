1 dead in rural Nevada wreck involving SUV, 2 cars

Authorities are investigating another fatal wreck in rural Nevada, the latest on U.S. Highway 50.

The three-vehicle crash at U.S. 50/Soda Lake Road on March 1 in Fallon killed Krysten Cheri Waalk, 25, of Sparks, who was driving a gray Hyundai Sonata, the Nevada Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred about 6:21 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a gray 2011 Toyota Camry exited the gas station from the north side of the roadway and failed to yield to a silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling west on U.S. 50,” Trooper Dan Gordon said in a statement.

“The front of the gray Camry hit the right side of the silver Sonata and after being hit by the Camry, the drive of the Sonata was unable to control her vehicle,” Gordon said. “This caused the Sonata to travel into eastbound traffic where the left side of the Sonata was struck by a white 2008 Toyota Sequoia.”

The Toyota Camry’s driver and three of four people in the Toyota Sequoia were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, the NHP said. The driver of the Toyota Sequoia was flown to a Reno hospital by a Care Flight medical helicopter.

Waalk was wearing her seat belt.

Trooper Doug Hildebrand, of the NHP’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team, is investigating the crash, Gordon said. Witnesses or those with information are asked to contact Hildebrand at 775-689-4623 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us

The NHP case number is 170300062.

Contact reporter David Jacobs at djacobs@tonopahtimes.com