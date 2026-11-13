A day of gratitude and remembrance

Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 members Joseph Sepe, left, and Cathy Girard, right, had the honor of performing the Wreath Ceremony at the DAV's Veterans Days Ceremony. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Several members of Scout Troop #444 were among those who turned out for the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11 at 11:11 a.m., with members of the community joining with former service members to honor the day. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

In a community proud to be home to thousands of former military service members, Veterans Day is more than just a federal holiday. It’s an opportunity for residents, local officials, veterans and their families to spend some time reflecting on the importance and meaning of the day.

This year, Veterans Day once again featured two separate community observances – a late-morning service at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10054, followed by an afternoon tribute by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #15. At each, dozens of people turned out to show their support and appreciation for those who have taken on the duty of military service.

The day began with the VFW’s Veterans Day Ceremony, which saw a sizable crowd gathered under and around the pergola in front of the post. Post Commander Chris Milner welcomed those assembled and Post Quartermaster Mike Smith sang the National Anthem while the audience stood at attention. Everyone then bowed their heads for the opening prayer, delivered by Post Chaplain George Gallinari.

“On this Veterans Day, we come before You with deep gratitude and respect for the brave men and women who have worn the uniform of our nation,” Gallinari said in part. “Guide us as a nation to honor our veterans, not just with words today, but with lasting compassion, care and support every day of the year.”

Milner then returned to the microphone to deliver the day’s address.

“Veterans Day is more than a date on the calendar. It’s more than flags waving in the breeze, patriotic speeches or the playing of our national anthem,” Milner began. “Veterans Day is about people. It’s about service. It’s about sacrifice. And above all, it’s about remembering the true cost of the freedoms we enjoy every single day.”

He focused his comments on honoring those who died in service to the country, those who returned forever changed and the families who support America’s service members, remarking that each of these segments have played a role in protecting and defending freedom.

“We cannot celebrate the service of our veterans without acknowledging those who never had the opportunity to come home and become veterans in civilian life. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid. But we can honor that debt by remembering their names, telling their stories and ensuring their sacrifices were not made in vain,” Milner told the audience.

As he spoke about those who were able to come home but faced enormous struggles, Milner’s voice began to catch with emotion. “Some returned with wounds the world could see – missing limbs, scars and bodies forever changed by the brutality of war,” he explained. “Others returned with wounds no photograph can capture and no stranger could recognize. They carry memories that refuse to fade.”

He emphasized that veterans often battle these challenges alone but they should never feel that they need to do so. “We may have taken off our uniforms but we have never been relieved of our responsibility to each other,” he remarked, encouraging any veteran dealing with a challenge to reach out for help.

In conclusion, Milner highlighted those whose sacrifices are not always recognized — the husbands and wives, sons and daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers of service members.

“Our families served in a different way. They endured the sleepless nights, the unanswered phone calls, the constant worry while breaking news was reported of an attack somewhere their loved one might be serving,” he said. “They held households together, raised children, paid bills and carried responsibilities that were never mentioned in a military oath. And when their veterans came home changed, it was often those same families who helped them navigate the difficult way back.

“As I close today, I ask each of you to remember that Veterans Day is not about simply thanking someone for their service,” Milner reiterated. “It’s about understanding what service truly costs. It’s about honoring those who gave their lives, standing beside those who carry the wounds of war and embracing the families who have borne the burdens of sacrifice alongside us.”

He then invited everyone inside for a meal prepared by the VFW Riders, which was free to the veterans and their families.

DAV Ceremony

Activity then shifted to the Pahrump Veterans Memorial inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, where DAV Chapter #15 Commander Redell Samuel welcomed those who turned out for the DAV’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Before her comments, she first asked that every veteran stand or raise their hand to be acknowledged with a round of applause.

“Thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your dedication to our country,” Samuel said.

She then spoke about a new group she has formed in the area, Women Veterans of Nye County, explaining that she wanted to specifically recognize female veterans because their contributions are too often overlooked.

“Women have proudly served our country in every branch of the military and their commitment and dedication deserve to be recognized just as much as anyone else,” Samuel stated.

Underscoring her remarks, the first guest speaker of the afternoon was U.S. Navy veteran Renee Wallace, who spoke about her experience as a woman in the military as well as the history of female service members overall.

“Women have wanted to serve, and have served, wherever we have been permitted. We have documented cases from 1866 up until 1948, when the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed by President Harry Truman,” Wallace detailed. “During the Civil War, an estimated 1,000 women disguised themselves as men to fight on the front lines… During World War I, 200 French/English switchboard operators called the ‘Hello Girls’ served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Europe, connecting millions of critical combat calls… And in World War II, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was all-black, all-female and was deployed to Europe in 1945 to clear a massive backlog of mail for American service members.

“In 1979, in the year I enlisted, women could only serve on non-combat ships,” she continued. “And finally, in 1994, a female sailor was given the first combat ship assignment. But the combat ban was not lifted until 2013… and by December 2015, the Pentagon had opened all military occupations and combat positions, including special operations, to women!”

The second guest speaker that afternoon was DAV member Darwin Bellemore, whose remarks closely echoed the sentiments of Milner earlier in the day.

“Today, we recognize our veterans, not simply for wearing a uniform but for the courage, commitment, sacrifice and dedication that wearing that uniform represents,” Bellemore said. “Veterans Day… is a reminder that freedoms we enjoy today are protected by individuals who answer a call greater than themselves. They step forward, often leaving behind their families, their homes, careers and the comfort of familiar surroundings, to serve our great nation. Regardless of when, where or how they served, each veteran made a commitment to something bigger than themselves and commitment deserves our deepest respect. We must remember that freedom is not free.”

Acting as Master of Ceremonies for the event was DAV member and former Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone. DAV member Leon Samuel gave the opening prayer before Phyllis Howell stepped forward to lead the entire assembly in singing the “Star-Spangled Banner”. Also taking part were DAV members Carl Jones, who conducted the ID/Dog Tag Ceremony, and Joseph Sepe and Cathy Girard, who performed the Wreath Ceremony. DAV member Lawrence Brumfield offered a poem, veteran Stephen Hall performed “Taps” to close out the ceremony and refreshments were offered inside the Veterans Memorial Building.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com