The Christmas season is always a festive time of year for the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years as they host their annual Christmas Benefit Show, spreading holiday cheer while raising funds for community causes. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Each year, the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years' Christmas Benefit Show raises funding for local nonprofits and community organizations and Mr. and Mrs. Claus are always on hand to pass the stocking, helping bring in even more cash for the cause. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 35th Annual Christmas Benefit Show is right around the corner and this year's beneficiary is the Nevada Outreach Training Organization and its Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada, or ACORN, program. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years will host their 35th Annual Christmas Benefit Show, "A Jingle, Sparkle, Twinkle Jubilee", the first weekend in December, welcoming the holiday in style. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A tradition 35 years in the making, the annual Christmas Benefit Show will return to the Saddle West Showroom next weekend for two spirited performances, with hosts the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years set to usher in the holiday season with all of the lively, festive entertainment this beloved event has become known for.

And while the show promises plenty of festive song and dance, the heart of the event remains raising funds for local causes. This year’s beneficiary is the Nevada Outreach Training Organization, the umbrella of which covers Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada – a foster child advocacy program otherwise known as ACORN - the Pahrump Family Resource Center, the Children’s Advocacy Center and No to Abuse, with Silver Tappers and Golden Years Founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin desiring to have the 2026 funds support local youth.

Once again taking on the task of producer, director and choreographer for the Christmas Benefit Show is Kim Cornell-Lyle, with Ione DeSantis acting as instructor and co-choreographer. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to attend and everyone is encouraged to bring extra cash for when they pass the stocking in an effort to generate as much money as possible for Nevada Outreach. Guest entertainment will include the Pahrump Community Choir, under the direction of DMS Benjamin Gooch, along with musical performances from violinist Patty Henderson, violaist Barbara Edwards and student LeeAnn Brondo.

“Of course, we’ll also have both the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years entertaining and this year we have a blend of new productions and reimagined classic Christmas routines,” DeSantis detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “And can you believe it’s been 35 years? I’ve been there for 22 years and I can’t even believe that many years have passed! It’s such a great group of ladies, they are all spectacular.”

In such a close-knit and longstanding group, there are always challenges one member or another faces and DeSantis remarked that the sisterhood that is offered through the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years is a vital support system each of them can lean on. This year’s show is being dedicated to three of the members who have been dealing with difficulties and personal challenges in recent months: Dot Sharon, Tina Olsen, and M.J. Ashley, who passed away on Wednesday, November 25.

“We also have to mention that our founder, B.J., is 101, which is just incredible. And you know, if it wasn’t for B.J., none of this would be possible,” DeSantis noted. “She has touched so many lives in this community and then as ladies move to other places, they are sharing what she gave to them where they go, spreading that in so many other communities. She’s created a legacy and we hope she’s with us for many more years, but this legacy, it will definitely carry on.”

Hetrick-Irwin will not be performing in the Christmas Benefit Show’s traditional closure, the dance of the Wooden Soldiers, this year but DeSantis said Hetrick-Irwin is hoping to be able to step into the spotlight to greet the crowd at the end of the performance.

“And I want to mention our board of directors, too, and thank them for all their hard work throughout the year,” DeSantis added. “It’s a big year for us and we’re so proud to be able to bring this to the community every year.”

The 35th Annual Christmas Benefit Show will take place Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Doors will open one hour before each show.

Tickets are a $25 donation per person. To reserve seats, contact director of ticket sales Jackie Greco at home at 775-751-3468 or by cell at 775-513-6182.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com