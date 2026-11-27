A Pahrump resident had a profitable trip to Las Vegas after hitting a slot jackpot at an off-Strip resort over the weekend.

Palms Las Vegas A Pahrump resident turned a $25 wager into a six-figure payday while playing an Aristocrat Gaming Dragon Link slot machine at the Palms in Las Vegas.

A Pahrump resident had quite a profitable trip to Las Vegas after hitting a slot jackpot at an off-Strip resort over the weekend. (Palms Las Vegas)

A Pahrump resident had quite a profitable trip to Las Vegas after hitting a slot jackpot at an off-Strip resort over the weekend.

In an email Tuesday, the Palms said the lucky winner, identified as Harlan J., turned a $25 wager into a six-figure payday while playing an Aristocrat Gaming Dragon Link slot machine.

The Palms said Harlan won the jackpot worth $306,470 while playing in the property’s High Limit area.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.