Wild horses and burros roam the Pahrump Valley and other parts of Nye County, such as Amargosa and Beatty, moving in herds to locate food and sources of water, which often puts them and motorists in danger as they travel across and down roads. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The HOOVES Committee, comprised of Southwestern Wilds leadership and various town and county officials, is bringing all-new road signs to the county's wildlife corridors, with Friends of the Nye County Sheriff's Office sponsoring the sign to be placed on Bell Vista Avenue, right near Donkeys of Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Wild, free-roaming equines and fast-moving vehicles - it is a combination that can easily lead to tragedy and in Nye County, collisions with wild horses and burros are far from rare. As traffic in the area continues to increase, so too does the risk posed by sharing the roadways with these creatures. But thanks to a new initiative that is bringing together stakeholders from across the community, local streets will soon have brand-new, eye-catching signs cautioning drivers about the presence of wild horses and burros.

“Southwestern Wilds is excited to announce the implementation of our Wildlife and Public Safety Initiative, a multifaceted project developed over the past year to improve public safety, protect our free-roaming wild horses and burros and establish sustainable solutions throughout Nye County’s wildlife corridors,” Southwestern Wilds Vice President Vanessa Fernandez told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Through the formation of our HOOVES Committee, we have brought together key decision-makers, community stakeholders and agency representatives who share a commitment to public safety and wildlife protection.”

The HOOVES Committee, which stands for Horse Outreach, Observation, Visibility, Education and Safety Committee, is a collaboration between Southwestern Wilds and multiple Nye County and town of Pahrump departments. Included are Nye County commissioners John Koenig and Debra Strickland, as well as Tom Bolling and Beau Gott of Nye County Public Works, Jaynee Reeves of the Pahrump Tourism Department, Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner, Nye County Sheriff’s Office representative and Southwestern Wilds board member Renee Jones, Nye County Animal Shelter Manager Kristi Siegmund, Southwestern Wilds President Vickey Balint, and Fernandez.

“This has been in the works for about a year now,” Fernandez explained. “The community knows the statistics for horse-and-burro-versus-vehicle strikes are truly astronomical. We show up to just about every strike and the reason we do that is, this community loves these animals - people want to know, ‘Was it Rusty? Was it Cinnamon?’ So, we go out there because we want to be able to identify them. And we’ve had over 30 strikes in just the past year.”

Response to high volume of equine-involved car crashes

The first phase of the Wildlife and Public Safety project will be the installation of a series of new signs, specially designed by Fernandez and manufactured by Cutting Edge Designs.

“The signs are beautiful and it was great working with Sean Crotty at Cutting Edge as well,” she said. “He suggested we use something reflective, so that when your headlights hit them, boom, the words will be clear to read and you’ll see the horse and the burro light up. We have 24 signs that will be going up in Pahrump, starting next week, on roads like Bell Vista, along Highway 160 and in areas like the Calvada Eye and Discovery Park.

“We’re also looking to have these signs go up throughout Nye County,” Fernandez added. “As we all know, Beatty has a lot of burro strikes, Amargosa has some babies running around right now and there was just a burro strike there. So we definitely want to include all of those high-strike corridors, too.”

Thus far there are eight sponsors for the brand-new horse and burro caution signs. These include: the Nevada Silver Tappers; Diamond Metaltech; Friends at 941 W. Mesquite, LLC; Friends of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office; Visit Pahrump; Lakeside Storage; Romero’s Mexican Restaurant; and Xpress Diesel and Auto. But with many more signs planned for not just Pahrump but throughout Nye County, there is plenty of opportunity for others to jump in and sponsor a sign themselves.

“It doesn’t have to be a business either,” Fernandez remarked. “It could be a family, an individual, another organization, a group of coworkers – anyone who is passionate about protecting wildlife. Are you interested in making a difference? Please contact Southwestern Wilds for sponsorship and community partnership information.”

As the Wildlife and Public Safety Initiative moves forward, the HOOVES Committee plans to work on several other projects, including fencing improvements to direct animals away from the highway, the establishment of appropriate wildlife incident response protocols and increased awareness and enforcement of existing laws and associated penalties.

For more information, visit SouthwesternWilds.org or the group’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com