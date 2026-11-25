A Nye County deputy accused of ramming a motorcyclist with his patrol vehicle during a Las Vegas pursuit will not face prosecution, prosecutors said.

A Nye County deputy appeared to strike a motorcyclist during a pursuit near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (Courtesy of Carmen Watson)

A Nye County deputy who rammed a motorcyclist with his patrol vehicle during a pursuit in Las Vegas will not face prosecution, according to the Clark County district attorney’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Force Investigation Team investigated the Aug. 28 incident near the intersection of Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue, where traffic deputy Spencer Hagan was captured on video crossing a median before striking the motorcycle. Civilian video footage posted online showed the rider, Johnathan Rios, tumbling across the roadway after contact was made.

The investigative report that was submitted to the district attorney’s office sought a warrant for Hagan’s arrest, believing he committed battery with a deadly weapon, police records showed.

“After careful review, it is determined that there was insufficient evidence and that this case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the district attorney’s office said in an emailed statement.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, who lost his bid for reelection this month, did not respond to questions about Hagan’s employment and the status of his agency’s investigation of the incident.

While Hagan told Metro detectives that Nye County deputies can initiate pursuits at their discretion, the agency’s pursuit policy indicates there are limitations or additional guidelines. Pursuits outside of the county require supervisor approval.

The policy also states that use of deadly force should be considered as a last resort and “require permission of a pursuit supervisor, if feasible.” Nye County policy permits “boxing in” at low speeds, if there is an imminent threat and with superisor approval.

Reckless driving prompted pursuit

Hagan was in the Las Vegas area Aug. 28 as part of “Joining Forces Day,” a joint distracted drivers campaign sponsored by the Nevada State Police Office of Traffic Safety that positioned officers on Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway, police records showed.

In his arrest report for Rios, Hagan wrote that he observed a motorcycle without a license plate weaving through traffic on Interstate 11 near Charleston Boulevard and that the rider did not pull over despite the deputy activating his lights and sirens. As the pursuit continued on the highway, Hagan’s vehicle reportedly reached speeds as high as 105 mph, according to police records.

After Rios allegedly ran through a red light, Hagan wrote that he “attempted to block Rios in” near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue. Hagan wrote in his report that it caused Rios “to lose his balance on his motorcycle, almost falling at a near stop.”

While Rios was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license and disobeying a peace officer. All of the charges have since been dismissed, Las Vegas Justice Court records showed.

Metro’s investigation

Metro’s review of the evidence determined that “Hagan was misrepresenting the facts.”

During an interview with police, Rios described Hagan as “very aggressive” and said that he believed the deputy was “trying to run him over,” the investigative report said.

When interviewed by detectives, Hagan said that he did not intend to strike the vehicle and did not realize he did so until he was shown video of the incident, Metro’s report said.

Detective Marc Colon also wrote in the report that Hagan’s questioning of Rios after the incident indicated that he knew he had hit the motorcycle. Colon also said that dash camera footage showed Hagan inspecting Rios’ motorcycle before moving his patrol vehicle.

“Detectives believe Deputy Hagan moved his vehicle from its original location to hide the fact that the motorcycle was partially under the vehicle’s bumper,” Colon wrote. “Deputy Hagan was observed inspecting its bumper and then later admitted he did see a tire mark on it, leading detectives to believe Deputy Hagan knew there was contact.”

Contact Devan Patel at dpatel@reviewjournal.com.