Congressional Republicans on Thursday backed off a White House proposal to pad defense spending by $350 billion to fill “holes” that military operations in Venezuela and Iran have created, according to a GOP House leader. The move comes just days after the Pentagon failed its ninth audit in a row.

It has been 36 years since Congress passed legislation demanding that federal agencies prepare annual financial reports. After the Defense Department essentially ignored the requirement for two decades, Congress followed up by inserting a provision into the 2010 defense appropriations bill to ensure the Pentagon compiled the required financial statements by fiscal year 2017.

The agency has since failed to pass the review every year. It has the dubious distinction of being the only federal department never to get a passing grade in a financial audit.

The latest setback triggered an optimistic news release from Defense officials. They noted that several areas showed improvements in fiscal 2026 and that more than 56 percent of assets and 90 percent of liabilities were deemed “clean.” But The Hill reported this week that the “audit included nearly 30 of the department’s components, and it comprised more than $4.8 trillion in assets and involved about 1,500 auditors.” Do the math. The 44 percent of assets deemed not “clean” come to $2 trillion.

“Considering the Department’s extensive operations and sizeable budget,” the inspector general’s report found, “the risk of fraud is inherent.”

A joint study by the Project on Government Oversight and the Taxpayers for Common Sense concluded that more than “$500 billion in cuts in the Pentagon budget that could be made without reducing our security,” William Hartung noted this week in Forbes. The fact that the department can’t document how it is spending billions in tax money, he continued, “is an invitation to waste and fraud and suggests that the department is ill-equipped to handle an enormous influx of new funds effectively.”

National defense is a legitimate function of the federal government. But given that the national debt is rapidly nearing $40 trillion, taxpayers deserve assurances that the Pentagon — which now has an annual budget of more than $1 trillion and is the recipient of the most federal discretionary spending — is a responsible steward of the public’s increasingly large contributions. Fiscal malfeasance only undermines the Defense Department’s vital mission.

The Pentagon mustn’t be immune from the type of fiscal scrutiny that spending hawks demand of other federal agencies. Congress should tie any additional funding to serious financial reforms — and impose real consequences if the agency remains at the bottom of the class in future audits.

The views expressed are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.