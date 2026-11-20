The free meal will be held at the Bob Ruud Community Center, instead of the coaliton.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a massive effort and one that the Pahrump Holiday Task Force cannot take on alone. Volunteers are a key part of the event and residents can now register online to join the volunteer force. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner regularly attracts hundreds of people for a day of feasting, family and community, all provided free of charge by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Thanksgiving holiday will serve up some tasty food alongside some community spirit as the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosts its annual Thanksgiving Dinner, which is free and open to everyone. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 26 but rather than taking place at the NyE Communities Coalition, as it has for many years, the dinner is moving to the Bob Ruud Community Center. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Bringing Pahrump together, one holiday at a time.

It’s the mission behind the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, a volunteer-driven nonprofit with the singular purpose of providing fun, family-friendly get-togethers for everyone to enjoy as a community. And with Thanksgiving less than a week away, preparations are in full swing for one of the four annual holiday events put on by this group – the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which is taking place at a new location this year.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a fall staple in the valley for many years, starting in the early 2000s as a grassroots effort supported by individuals wishing to share the holiday with others. It was eventually taken under the wing of the NyE Communities Coalition through the Holiday Task Force, which, in 2019, broke away from the coalition to become the standalone Pahrump Holiday Task Force. And Thanksgiving is far from the only event for this nonprofit.

“The Pahrump Holiday Task Force organizes free community events throughout the year, so every family in our valley has a place to celebrate,” the task force explains on its all-new website, launched in early October. “Each year we host a Community Easter Picnic, a Fourth of July Family Celebration, a Thanksgiving Dinner and a Christmas [Eve] Dinner. At Christmas, we also give away coats and knitted hats to anyone who needs them. Everything we do is made possible by local volunteers, sponsors and donors who believe in community togetherness.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will offer a full, free meal to the public and everyone, no matter their income, housing status, age or background, is welcome to join in. The menu will feature a traditional Thanksgiving feast, served buffet-style for most and served to the table for all veteran attendees. The dinner includes hot, roasted turkey, mounds of mashed potatoes topped with gravy, fluffy rolls, seasoned veggies and of course, some delicious desserts to top it all off. The new venue for this year, the Bob Ruud Community Center, will be decorated in autumn fashion and music will provide another layer of atmosphere for this community holiday gathering.

It takes a lot of work to put together an event like the Community Thanksgiving Dinner but as the task force notes, “Many hands make a holiday happen.”

There are a variety of volunteering opportunities for the event, including assisting with set-up the day prior and on working the day of. Jobs for the day before range from decorating to cooking to venue preparation while those on Thanksgiving Day include parking lot security and direction, greeter, seating assistant, food buffet server, table server, table busser, drink station server, kitchen help and clean-up.

Volunteers can sign up for any time slot and any position they would prefer, though positions are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue.

To register as a Community Thanksgiving Dinner volunteer or to learn more about the organization, visit PahrumpHolidayTaskForce.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com