A Quilt of Valor is a special honor created to show gratitude for service and offer comfort and healing to the men and women who have served, with each component containing its own significance. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Valor Quilters present a Quilt of Valor to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dan Anderson, whose son also received a quilt at the November 14 ceremony. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tom Ferguson addresses the crowd at the November 14 Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony, where he thanked the Nye County Valor Quilters for their hard work and the love that goes into each Quilt of Valor. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Angi Nasso is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was among the recipients at the Nye County Valor Quilter's Saturday, November 14 ceremony, standing proudly before the red, white and blue quilt created just for her. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

U.S. Army veteran Damien Down beams with delight as he is wrapped in his Quilt of Valor at the Nye County Valor Quilter's most recent presentation ceremony. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pastor John McClatchy has provided the invocation at several Quilts of Valor Presentation ceremonies in the past and this November, the Air Force veteran was presented with his own Quilt of Valor, honoring his years of service. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

This November, the Nye County Valor Quilters celebrated 10 years as a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation and 20 area veterans were in attendance at the group's November 14 ceremony, where they were each presented with their own unique Quilt of Valor. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

What began a decade ago as a volunteer effort to wrap area veterans in comfort and gratitude has grown into a lasting local tradition, with the Nye County Valor Quilters officially marking 10 years in the community this November. Established in 2016, this nonprofit group’s members have turned fabric, thread and hours of care into hundreds of tangible reminders that local service members have not been forgotten.

The 10-year anniversary was celebrated as part of the group’s most recent Quilts of Valor Presentation ceremony, which took place Saturday, November 14 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center. Set up with dozens of chairs for the audience and decorated with the colorful, creative designs of several cozy quilts lining the walls, the community center was buzzing with excitement as everyone filed in for the event.

Nye County Valor Quilters President Elba Rocha welcomed the crowd on Saturday morning, her enthusiasm at seeing so many people in attendance apparent by the bright smile on her face. The colors were presented then by the Pahrump Valley High School Civil Air Patrol and Valor Quilter Kittra Warren sang the national anthem as the audience stood at attention. Pastor John McClatchy offered the invocation and Rocha added an introduction for the members of the Valor Quilters, without whom, the group’s work would not be possible.

How Quilts of Valor got its start

Rocha detailed the history behind the Quilts of Valor Foundation and the Nye County Valor Quilters, which are a chapter of the national organization. Started in 2003, the Quilts of Valor mission was inspired when Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed to Iraq and she dreamed of a quilt’s power to comfort and heal those touched by war. Today, there are more than 600 Quilts of Valor Foundation chapters across the United States and collectively, they have awarded over 463,000 quilts.

“Our local group, Nye County Valor Quilters, was created by Denise Kearl, a veteran herself, in January 2016 with 25 members. And today is a very important day for us – we appreciate that you are here with us as we are celebrating our 10-year anniversary!” Rocha explained to the enthusiastic applause of the crowd. “Presently, we have 41 members and in our first 10 years, after this ceremony, we will have awarded 900 quilts to our local veterans.”

Before the presentations began, Rocha emphasized that just because these Quilts of Valor are each beautiful and unique, that does not mean they are meant as art pieces. The Quilts of Valor are intended to be put to use, so that their purpose of providing comfort and healing is fulfilled, with care instructions included. She added a humorous warning, too, telling the veterans that the Quilts of Valor are often coveted by family members for their pleasant warmth, so they will want to guard them closely.

Honorees for the November 14 ceremony

There were 22 total honorees slated to receive a Quilt of Valor this past Saturday and of the list of recipients, 20 were able to attend the ceremony in person.

Attending honorees from the U.S. Army were: Damien Down; Rudolph Gibson; Ralph Kintzer; and Mark Peterson.

U.S. Navy veterans who received a quilt included: Patrick Bonnett; Joseph Degner; William Hall; James McHugh Jr.; Angi Nasso; and Phillip Otellio.

Recipients from the U.S. Marine Corps were: Dan Anderson; Rusty Anderson; Don Campbell; and Tom Ferguson.

U.S. Air Force veterans included: Jim Harris; Douglas Leathem; John McClatchy; and Damon Melton.

There were two honorees from the U.S. Coast Guard, too, including Todd Arms and Terrance Regan.

Also on the day’s list of recipients were U.S. Army veterans Nicholas Huggins and Dennis Lockhart, who were not in attendance.

For each honoree, the ceremony offered both a comforting keepsake and a public thank you backed by a decade of community dedication and it was clear that all of the recipients were touched by the gesture of appreciation from the Nye County Valor Quilters. And this ceremony included a special gift in addition to the Quilt of Valor each recipient received, with Rocha explaining that the students at J.G. Johnson Elementary School had created handmade cards for Veterans Day and every recipient received one, as well.

Supporting the cause

As a nonprofit organization run entirely on volunteers, the Nye County Valor Quilters rely on the time, energy and contributions of its members, as well as the generosity of the community. Every dollar donated to the group goes directly into the mission, helping provide the fabrics and supplies needed to stitch together the carefully thought out and lovingly made Quilts of Valor. New members are always welcome, too, with the only requirement being a passion for honoring the men and women who have defended and protected America.

To donate, mail checks to Nye County Valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV 89041.

For more information on the local chapter, visit NCVQ.org

More on the national foundation can be found at QOVF.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com