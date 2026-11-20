Pahrump’s 13th Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be this Saturday, November 28th beginning at 5 p.m. There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Avenue B will be rocking Mountain Springs Saloon this Sunday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. with classic, modern, and alternative rock genres spanning the late 80s to 2000s. Pictured left to right: Brad Grover and Jeff Duncan (guitars), and Aldo Jenzen (drums). (Photo permission: Avenue B Band)

Let’s talk turkey here. No, no, no – not about anything serious. About fun! The gateway to the holiday season is THIS Thursday!

Make a weekend of the Pahrump Social Powwow this Friday through Sunday at Petrack Park. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend the annual Native American cultural event conducted in Pahrump on the weekend before Thanksgiving. This is a three-day celebration of American Indian heritage with dancing, drumming, storytelling, participating dances, arts and crafts, traditional foods, live music, and Grand Entry ceremonies. This year’s theme is in honor of Gold Star families and veterans. Enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Food will also be available for purchase. Admission is free. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry will be at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160.

The VFW/AUX post #10054 is serving their annual full “VetsGiving Dinner” free of charge to all veterans on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The day afterward, the kitchen is closed Saturday, November 21 through November 30. They open again December 1 for Taco Tuesday. Happy Thanksgiving to our veterans and their families.

This Thursday is the Pahrump Community Thanksgiving dinner, which will be served free of charge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, located at 150 N. Hwy. 160. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. “Join us to have a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner.”

Fuel up. The countdown to Christmas is fast approaching single digits.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

■ Adult bingo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ The Annual Pahrump Social Powwow noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. No drugs, no weapons, no alcohol permitted. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folkdance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 701 East St.

■ Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley is sponsoring a blood drive from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pahrump Valley main fire station located at 300 N. Hwy. 160. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

■ Annual “VetsGiving Dinner” from 5 to 7 p.m. free of charge for all veterans at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ “Bad Axis 3-man Acoustical Jam” takes the stage at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. They’re a local acoustic rock trio featuring three accomplished guitarists and rich three-part vocal harmonies that bring timeless classic rock and blues favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s to life. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ See the Mark Aston Show, covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legend. Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Night Crew at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 7:30 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

■ Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley is sponsoring a blood drive from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pahrump Valley main fire station located at 300 N. Hwy. 160. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A free kids’ workshop is scheduled at Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This Saturday’s extra November project is a Christmas ornament picture frame. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ The Annual Pahrump Social Powwow 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Entry ceremony at noon. Admission is free. No drugs, no weapons, no alcohol permitted. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Watch horseshoe pitching at Petrack Park as the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series (SNHPS) convenes for their final doubles tournament of the year at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per person. Sign up on-site ahead of start time to participate. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ The Nevada Gourd Society meets on the third Saturday of each month at 12 noon at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Learn to create beautiful crafts with hard-shell gourds. Email PahrumpValleyGourdPatch@gmail.com with any questions. 401 E. Basin Ave.

■ Dart Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course for friendly competition at noon. All skill levels welcome. $5 entry fee. 301 scoring; cash prize to the winner. 1471 Mt. Charleston. 775-209-5818 or 775-727-4040.

■ The Shoshone Museum hosts Friends of the Amargosa Basin (FAB) panel talk, with Susan Sorrells, Cameron Mayer, and Mandi Campbell discussing the formation of the Tribes of the Eagle Mountain (TOTEM) coalition and other updates on the rebranded Tecopa Amargosa National Monument proposal. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif., thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) at 2 p.m. now on Saturdays. Please, no excessive noise. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Auditions for the winter talent show, hosted by the Pahrump Community Choir at 4 p.m. The family-friendly show will be December 11th. Auditions held at the LDS Church located at 921 E. Wilson Road. For questions, please contact Carrie at 801-907-5815 or Ben at bendgo@yahoo.com.

■ Family Night Gala at Treasure RV Resort from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., coordinated by Voices for All Abilities as a fundraising event for the nonprofit’s work in the community. Adults dress to impress, and their kids can attend in their jammies. Live entertainment, basket auction, 50/50 raffle, and bake sale. Consult voicesforallabilities.org/events/family-night-gala for more information. Adults $30, couples $50, $10 per child. 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Dee Fong live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy rock favorites from Elton John, Carole King, the Doors, and Moody Blues. Then she’s liable to swing into the soulful harmonies of Stevie Wonder, some Smokey Robinson, and Broadway musical/movie hits, interspersed with the soothing classical melodies of the masters: Beethoven, Chopin, and Debussy. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ “City Catz” perform live popular 70s/80s-era rock at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 7:30 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and blues duo, performs at the Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

■ The Annual Pahrump Social Powwow, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry ceremony at noon. Admission is free. No drugs, no weapons, no alcohol permitted. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Avenue B will be rocking Mountain Springs Saloon this afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. with classic, modern, and alternative rock genres spanning the late 80s to 2000s. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy. 160, offers 45-minute clinics Friday through Thursday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Perri O’Shaughnessy (author of the Nina Reilly series). 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the Waltz, the Samba, and the Quickstep. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday through December 9th for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Rick Scanlan performs for Thanksgiving Eve at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 - THANKSGIVING

■ Pahrump Community Dinner will be served free of charge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. New location this year: Bob Ruud Community Center, at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

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KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

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FRIDAY

■ Desert Oasis Cafe & Bar, 6 p.m., 301 West Leslie St.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 11:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 11:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ Shenanigan’s, 1330 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 p.m.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump’s 13th Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be Saturday, November 28th at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot (corner of Hwy. 160 and Hwy 372). There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more. Mingle with the community beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m. Thanks, KNYE radio 95.1 FM, Southern Nye County Search & Rescue, and all of the contributing sponsors.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years present “A Jingle Sparkle Twinkle Jubilee” at Saddle West Hotel Casino on Saturday, December 5th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6th at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit ACORN (Nye County Outreach). Donation $25. For tickets, contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or 775-513-6182.

“A Silent Night” concert at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church Sunday, December 13 from 3 to 4 p.m., featuring the PVUMC Hand Bell Choir as well as talented musicians and vocalists from the church. For more information, please contact Tina Olsen, director, at 760-403-7951. Free-will donation graciously accepted. 1300 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-6767.

Holiday Square Dance at the Bob Ruud Center Tuesday, December 15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Squares with Jim Smith. Mainstream and Plus. Cost is $10 per person. Snacks and 50/50 raffle. For information, contact Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Free Community Christmas Dinner on Thursday, December 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NyE Communities Coalition. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.