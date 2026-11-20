More will be shared about the recently formed tribal coalition involved in the national monument campaign.

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“We put on our guest speaker talks to inform, educate, and enhance our communities,” said Shoshone Museum Development Director Toni Kizzia. (Shoshone Museum)

The Shoshone Museum’s talk tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 21, will highlight Friends of Amargosa Basin's work. The panel will include speakers from the nonprofit advocacy organization. (Shoshone Museum)

The Shoshone Museum is holding a free talk on Saturday, featuring speakers from nonprofit Friends of the Amargosa Basin.

“We put on our guest speaker talks to inform, educate, and enhance our communities,” Shoshone Museum Development Director Toni Kizzia told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Set for 1 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Shoshone Museum, the panel of speakers will include Friends of the Amargosa Basin Board President Susan Sorrells, Executive Director Cameron Mayer and Tribes of the Eagle Mountain Coordinator Mandi Campbell.

The talk will center on Friends of the Amargosa Basin’s progress toward the proposed Tecopa Amargosa National Monument.

Tribes of the Eagle Mountain, also known as TOTEM, is another corresponding topic that will be discussed.

While Friends of the Amargosa Basin has worked and held discussions with tribes for years in its campaign to designate the Amargosa Basin as a national monument, TOTEM, a tribal coalition that was recently formed, will now lead the effort.

If monument status is achieved, the aim is for TOTEM to manage it alongside the Bureau of Land Management.

The talk is free to attend, and refreshments will be provided at no cost. Donations from guests are appreciated by the Shoshone Museum, since it is a nonprofit entity.

The Shoshone Museum is located at 118 CA-127 in Shoshone, California.

For more information about the Shoshone Museum, visit shoshonemuseum.org.

To learn more about the Friends of the Amargosa Basin and its work, visit friendsoftheamargosabasin.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Friends of the Amargosa Basin panel talk at the Shoshone Museum