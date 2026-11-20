Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 23 – Nov. 27.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad w/low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia, stuffed bell pepper soup

Tuesday – Low-sodium ham w/pineapple chunks, baked beans, green beans, brownie, lentil soup

Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner: Turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, roll, fruit salad, creamy veggie soup

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bunco, 12:15 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m. - noon

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY

Friday – CLOSED – FAMILY DAY

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 23 – Nov. 27.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Thanksgiving Dinner (4 to 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Pastrami and Cheese on a Croissant (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY

Friday – CLOSED – FAMILY DAY

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 23 – Nov. 27.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries

Wednesday – CLOSED

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY

Friday – CLOSED – FAMILY DAY