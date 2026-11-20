The Space Academy would serve as a training center for astronauts preparing to lead the next phase of U.S. space exploration, including developing resources on the moon.

An existing dirt road winds its way out to the Spaceport property on Saturday, July 27, 2024, outside Pahrump. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer makes a call while out on the empty land he plans to build on outside of Pahrump on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Burns, the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, in Las Vegas, Monday, March 20, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada is in the running to host the nation’s U.S. Space Academy, but the competition against other states will be intense, and if politics are involved, the Silver State could face an even bigger challenge.

President Donald Trump, in late August by executive order, established the Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy. The commission then invited states to submit a single response identifying sites, infrastructure and partnerships capable of supporting the new institution.

The Space Academy would serve as a training center for astronauts preparing to lead the next phase of U.S. space exploration, from developing resources on the moon to conducting deep-space missions.

Federal authorities are hoping ground would be broken by 2027, an inaugural class of 300 students beginning studies by 2028 and a permanent campus operating by 2031.

Nevada’s submission to the commission features a main campus proposal in Northern Nevada’s Lyon and Churchill counties east of Reno with alternative Southern Nevada sites identified in North Las Vegas, Mesquite, Laughlin and an area northeast of Nellis Air Force Base.

The state’s submission was coordinated by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development partnering on a request for information with contributors Valkyrie Systems Aerospace and BoomVid Pro and Maxflow Creative in conjunction with Orange Tree Productions, all of Reno; CBRE, Knit Studios and the Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., all of Las Vegas; and TSK Architects, of Henderson.

Tom Burns, executive director of GOED, said it was gratifying to see companies from across the state collaborating to develop a proposal that would give Nevada its best chance of becoming the home to the Space Academy.

“The feedback that we’ve gotten has been very positive,” Burns said in a Las Vegas Review-Journal interview on the commission’s reaction to the submission. “They really encouraged us to move forward and be a part of the process. I feel good about what we did.”

Nevada’s resources

GOED officials say Nevada’s case rests on assets few states can match. Nellis Air Force Base, the Nevada Test and Training Range, Naval Air Station Fallon and the Nevada National Security Site, where Apollo astronauts once trained, would place academy cadets within reach of the nation’s premier flight, test and training environments.

Selene Industries, Nevada State Sen. Fabian Donate and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., formally announced Nevada’s bid, which was supported by the entire Nevada congressional delegation.

Nevada’s bid noted a partnership involving UNLV, the University of Nevada, Reno, and the Desert Research Institute. Both universities hold R1 research status and have worked with NASA before.

Nevada’s primary bid site in Northern Nevada offers 45,000 acres along Interstate 80 with an additional 8,300 acres dedicated to the academy campus. NASA is only seeking a 300-acre minimum.

The state’s aerospace workforce has grown 56 percent since 2016 to roughly 22,300 jobs, and there’s no federal service academy west of the Rocky Mountains today.

Burns acknowledged that the decision could come down to whether the commission prefers to develop a campus near existing tested space launch and lab facilities, such as those in Texas, Florida and Alabama, or whether it would prefer to build from scratch in a greenfield development over which it could have complete control of where facilities should be placed.

Three big competitors

For that reason, Burns believes Texas, Florida and Alabama could be the front-running applicants, but he’s still confident the Nevada bid has solid attributes.

“It’s a matter of what they’re looking for,” Burns said. “We felt this presented us with the best opportunity, the greenfield opportunity.”

Other states are also in the running and in their applications have made their cases for why the academy should be placed within their borders.

Louisiana suggested placement in New Orleans with its close proximity to the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, the John C. Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and private space company SpaceX’s newly announced spaceport in Vermilion Parish.

Ohio is proposing Wright Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton as the site.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formed a committee of astronauts, academics and politicians to develop the academy at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

California cited it being home to the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, Ames Research Center and Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Indiana asked the committee to consider a site at Grissom Air Reserve Base and the nearby Grissom Aeroplex. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said the proposal also received support from Purdue University.

Others in the running:

■ Colorado, with the U.S. Air Force Academy and Buckley Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base and Space Command HQ (which is soon moving to Mississippi).

■ Maryland, home to Goddard Space Flight Center.

■ Mississippi, which has the Stennis Center, the nation’s largest rocket propulsion test facility.

■ New Mexico, home of Holloman Air Force Base, Kirtland Air Force Base, Spaceport America and the White Sands Test Facility.

■ Virginia, home of Langley Research Center and Wallops Flight Facility.

While Tuesday’s application submission outlined what Nevada is offering, another contractor has been envisioning a spaceport with other aeronautic facilities closer to Las Vegas.

Private spaceport

Robert Lauer, CEO of United Spaceports Corp., has been pitching a private spaceport on 240 acres west of Las Vegas near Pahrump since 2023.

Lauer said Nevada’s academy submission includes his proposal as part of a Southern Nevada alternative.

“The governor agreed to list my site as one of the available sites for NASA to include,” Lauer said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

Lauer’s plan is to develop spaceplanes — aircraft that can take off and land like a conventional plane, yet still have the firepower to achieve orbit.

In 2023, he began soliciting investors to raise $310 million to build a launch pad, a runway for spaceplanes, a control tower, a flight school and a 200-room casino resort between Las Vegas and Pahrump. It has been a crowd-sourcing effort to build an escrow account that would lead to the formation of a publicly traded company to build Las Vegas Spaceport.

Lauer is now focused on setting up an initial public offering that could lead the way to additional investors.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.