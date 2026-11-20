The KNYE Radio Holiday Food Drive is set for tomorrow, Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albertsons in Pahrump. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

As Pahrump prepares for Thanksgiving, food pantries across the town must also brace for the holiday as they work to ensure the shelves are stocked and ready for community members in need.

For the past two decades, KNYE Radio has been helping with this mission with its annual Holiday Food Drive, a major contributor of all kinds of Thanksgiving items, every bit of which will make its way to local food pantries this holiday season.

“This Saturday is KNYE’s Annual Holiday Food Drive,” Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We will be at Albertsons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate whatever you can to make sure the holidays are better for the less fortunate.”

Although last year was reported as the 20th anniversary for the KNYE Holiday Food Drive, there was a miscalculation and Jackson explained that 2026 will actually be the 20th annual event. And although she recently sold KNYE to local newswoman Deanna O’Donnell, Jackson plans to remain involved throughout the holidays as the transition in ownership takes place, so her voice will be on the airwaves tomorrow, too.

“Deanna and myself will be doing a live remote broadcast, so tune in to KNYE 95.1 FM to listen in. Thanking everyone in advance for your generosity!” Jackson enthused.

Helping as elves for the day will be members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, which has participated in the food drive for many years.

“Every item goes directly toward helping Pahrump families and veterans enjoy a warm holiday meal,” SNCSAR detailed on its Facebook page. “We’re gathering everything needed for a complete Thanksgiving dinner… Cash donations will also be gladly accepted on-site to help purchase additional holiday staples for our local food banks. Stop by, say hello to the team and help us make a difference right here in our community.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com