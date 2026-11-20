I find it very hard to understand how the majority of voters can stupidly agree with a political party that openly endorses socialism.

Reader worries Nevada will become like California

I’ve been around for 86 years and spent most of my working days in Nevada. I was in the service and even had a small business.

Now that the mid-terms are over, I find it very hard to understand how the majority of voters can stupidly agree with a political party that openly endorses socialism, DEI, and massive control of commerce.

I put some blame on the younger voters with their learning from higher educational institutions and the lack of teaching in the public school system.

We now have a Newsom-endorsed type of governor in Nevada. Come to think of it, a large block of Nevada voters are relocated Californians. It’s a very sad state of affairs.

Vern Jewett

‘Affordability’ may not be on Democrats’ new agenda

Prior to the midterms the main platform of the Democrats was “affordability”. Some of the affordability issues have been with us and growing for quite a while and majority of it can be directly placed on the government’s doorstep.

Some of the major ones are “education”, why has more and more money through the years been spent on every level of education, yet basic learning levels keep sinking, so much so many top companies keep screaming “we need to improve more talent”?

Next, housing. Between government regulations and restrictions, it’s much more difficult and expensive to build any human-habitable structure; look at the building or lack of, after the fires in California. Then all the newcomers the prior administration allowed in, that are still here, they all live somewhere, which puts pressure on prices of all housing.

Then look at healthcare. After “Obamacare” we were promised “healthcare would be affordable, in fact many families would save about $2,500 annually on healthcare. I’m still waiting for my savings. The Democrats are planning to throw Obamacare in the trash can and have Medicare for all and it could cheaper with the masses’ limited options, like after waiting 10 hours to see a healthcare person you may get your standard allowable band-aid care or if you prefer government-assisted suicide for any reason.

Then there’s the fugitive head from Easter Island, John Kerry, who proclaimed the “blue wave” was a mandate for more “green investments”. All this while the entire world is demanding lower fuel prices while the left was burning Teslas and want to put Elon Musk in jail along with many Republicans, including the “orange dragon”.

So we aren’t hearing any real “affordable solutions”, just more lawfare of “let’s get them” and Medicare for all, except for us well-connected politicians, family and friends. How quick the word “affordability” disappeared.

David Jaronik

Reader: Forget about TDS, just watch what happens

After reading a recent letter to the editor column, quite frankly I am aghast. The usual suspects suffering from TDS (Trump Delusional Syndrome) would suggest that you believe them and the Republican Party rather than your own lying eyes and ears.

In my opinion the voters in the middle of the electorate in 2024 made a huge mistake and in 2026 they are about to rectify that mistake. Sometimes I wonder if those suffering from TDS have access to the world of information out there. Trump is all over the various media platforms making a fool of himself and his supporters. For God’s sake, listen to what the man says and does and forget about those suffering from Trump Delusional Syndrome.

Watching the local Republicans lionizing a glib influencer (Charlie Kirk and his right-wing political extension of the Republican party) was equally shameful.

Perhaps by lionizing Kirk they are hoping to gain some sort of influence on the voters in this county. As we have seen, Turning Point USA without Kirk has basically destroyed itself in a few short months. Just another shallow political entity preying on college kids not yet dry behind their ears.

E. Henry Humbert