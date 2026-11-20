Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit unit that deploys teams to assist those who have become stranded or lost in the vast desert expanses surrounding the town of Pahrump. (Robert Yoshino/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue)

The Pahrump Valley and surrounding landscape offer a vast playground for off-road enthusiasts but sometimes, a day of adventure can lead to danger. When that happens, Southern Nye County Search and Rescue (SNCSAR) is ready to respond, with its team of volunteers immediately able to jump into action and come to the aid of those whose recreational activities have left them stranded.

Demonstrating that readiness this month, SNCSAR answered a call-out to the wilderness of the Spring Mountains, where off-roaders had met with mechanical failure. Stranded and entirely unprepared to battle the elements long-term, these individuals could have suffered injury or even death. But thanks to SNCSAR and the assistance of some good Samaritans, everyone was able to return home safely.

“What began as a spontaneous, casual afternoon ride in the desert quickly turned into a chilling ordeal for four local off-roaders on the trails east of Wheeler Wash,” SNCSAR Media Director Robert Yoshino wrote to the Pahrump Valley Times following the rescue. “According to officials, the group set out on a side-by-side (SxS) for what was supposed to be a quick, pleasant afternoon trip to enjoy the scenery. However, their excursion took a severe turn when their vehicle suffered a breakdown deep in a remote area of the backcountry.

“Compounding the problem, the occupants had packed strictly for a short, casual ride,” Yoshino continued. “They headed out without cold-weather clothing, food or extra water, leaving them entirely vulnerable as daylight began to wane and temperatures at higher elevations started to drop. Realizing the gravity of their situation, the stranded group placed a call to 911, which, under the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, triggered the immediate activation of SNCSAR.”

As members of SNCSAR started to make their way toward to the coordinates of the broken-down SxS, the off-roaders started to walk out of the mountains on foot, which could have further complicated the rescue. However, a separate group of people enjoying a day of off-roading ended up spotting the stranded group and quickly stopped their own fun to lend a hand.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was notified of the updated development. Quickly coordinating with emergency responders, plans were made to transport the four individuals to a designated rendezvous point to meet up with SNCSAR personnel who were already en route,” Yoshino explained. “SAR members arrived at the meeting location shortly thereafter to thoroughly assess the subjects and provide any necessary medical evaluation or assistance. The rescued individuals readily admitted to authorities that they had severely underestimated how quickly temperatures drop at higher elevations and acknowledged they were entirely unprepared for the elements. Remarkably, despite the chilly conditions and the unexpected trek, no injuries were reported.”

The assistance of the good Samaritans didn’t end there. They also retrieved the broken-down SxS and repaired it on-site, with Yoshino remarking, “Thanks to the combined efforts of local good Samaritans and the rapid response of SNCSAR and NCSO, this high-desert mishap ended safely - leaving behind a valuable lesson for all desert adventurers.”

SNCSAR is a volunteer unit that operates under the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The group operates on a nonprofit basis and utilizes community donations and fundraising to fund its mission.

For nformation, go to NyeSAR.org or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Tips for safe off-roading

Following the recent rescue of four off-roaders who became stranded in the Spring Mountains, Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Training Supervisor Bruce Gordon offered several tips for those who plan to take to the trails.

■ Always go in pairs: Never head into remote areas alone.

■ Prepare for weather conditions: Temperatures can plummet rapidly, especially as elevation increases or the sun goes down.

■ Pack for the unexpected: Always carry extra gear, emergency snacks, and ample water, even for trips planned to be short.

■ If possible, let someone know your plans.