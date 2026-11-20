The Nye County School District said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

Charles Larssen, a Pahrump Valley High School teacher, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Larssen faces charges of lewdness and sexual conduct with a student, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Pahrump Valley High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of lewdness by a person over 18 in the presence of a child under the age of 18 and engaging in a sexual act with a student as a school employee, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Larssen was arrested on a warrant by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, Nov. 17, following an investigation, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times yesterday.

After being booked into the Nye County Detention Center on Tuesday, Larssen was released on bond later that same day, the sheriff’s office said in an email.

Larssen is currently listed on the Pahrump Valley High School website as a teacher in the English department.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nye County School District addressed the “Turning Point of a Staff Investigation” in a statement.

“During an investigation, out of an abundance of caution, we will immediately remove employees from the classroom and place them on administrative leave; however, we work under the same fundamental principle as our legal system: Every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the school district said in the statement.

School district Communications Officer Robert Williams told the Pahrump Valley Times in an email yesterday that Larssen has been on administrative leave since accusations were made and the investigation started in September.

Williams also said that placing Larssen on administrative leave was the first action taken by the school district.

“While we understand the community’s desire for full transparency in every situation, federal and state privacy mandates strictly protect student records and employee personnel files; as a result, specific investigative findings, student and/or personnel outcomes, disciplinary actions, and evidentiary details cannot be disclosed to complainants, parents, or the public,” the school district wrote later in the statement.

The Pahrump Justice Court confirmed in an email yesterday that Larssen is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 4.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com