Last week’s disruption of domestic airline flights — apparently caused by overloaded routers — exposed simmering vulnerabilities in the nation’s air traffic control system. But reflexively throwing more money at the problem won’t guarantee long-term improvements.

On Friday, the FAA issued a rare “ground stop” after a “telecommunications outage” interfered with communication between air traffic controllers and pilots. The order, which lasted four hours, brought air travel to a halt across the country, costing the airline industry tens of millions of dollars and inconveniencing thousands of travelers. FlightAware, a flight tracking website, estimated there were 16,900 flight cancellations. The problems extended into the weekend.

Government officials later blamed antiquated equipment for the shutdown. CBS News reported that “an update to the private communications network that connects the U.S. air traffic control system caused the system to reboot, leading to a crash and a communications outage.”

By Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was urging Congress to spend another $50 billion to renovate the system. The administration had previously sought $30 billion for that task, and Mr. Duffy explained the higher cost as putting “everything on the table.” Lawmakers already allocated $12.5 billion last year for air traffic control upgrades, a process now ongoing.

Modernization of outdated technology and infrastructure is necessary and important and enjoys bipartisan support. But as Marc Scribner, a senior transportation analyst for the Reason Foundation, noted in a Wall Street Journal essay this week, money won’t address the FAA’s structural deficiencies.

“The problem isn’t merely outdated technology and infrastructure,” Mr. Scribner wrote. “It is the FAA’s flawed design. The agency has a dual mandate to provide air traffic control and regulate its safety.” This “web of conflicting interests,” he argues, creates bureaucratic impediments to reform. “Even if Congress delivers enough money to replace all of the FAA’s obsolete facilities and equipment,” Mr. Scribner continued, “it will happen only once. Under the FAA’s status quo governance model, that brand-new technology will soon be outdated and we will find ourselves back in the same position in the future.”

Mr. Scribner suggests separating the FAA’s air traffic control function from its regulatory obligations, something other nations — including Canada — have successfully done. Spinning off air traffic control into a nonprofit, nongovernment entity will make it easier to carry out technological upgrades that too often get bogged down in the federal bureaucratic morass.

The proposal makes sense. Before Congress hands the FAA a blank check, it should consider structural changes to American air traffic control structure and operations.

The views expressed are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.