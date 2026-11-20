Two Nye County corrections officers face felony murder and manslaughter charges after prosecutors say they ignored an inmate’s medical distress following a fentanyl overdose. A third officer faces a conspiracy charge.

Nye County corrections deputy Kyle Benes appears in Pahrump Justice Court Thursday morning. Benes is charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the drug overdose death of Stevie Miller at the county jail. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County corrections deputy Christopher Helgerson, right, appears in Pahrump Justice Court Thursday morning with his attorney, Jason Earnest. Helgerson faces a single gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit unauthorized surreptitious listening in connection with the drug overdose death of Stevie Miller at the county jail. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County corrections deputy Carlos Luna, right, appears with his attorney Jack Buchanan on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Pahrump Justice Court. Luna is charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the drug overdose death of Stevie Miller at the county jail. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Three Nye County corrections officers made their initial court appearances Thursday morning on charges stemming from the drug overdose death of a woman housed at the county’s detention center.

Deputies Carlos Luna and Kyle Benes are each charged with second-degree felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, inhumanity to a prisoner, disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death, and conspiracy to monitor a private conversation in charges stemming from the June death of Stevie Miller. A third deputy, Christopher Helgerson, has also been charged with a single gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to monitor a private conversation.

A special prosecutor in the case, Frank Coumou, said that he was in the process of providing evidence to each of the defendants’ attorneys.

“There’s a lot of videos,” Coumou told Justice of the Peace Gus Sullivan, adding it’s possible Helgerson’s case could soon be resolved.

Attorneys for Luna and Helgerson declined to comment. An attorney for Benes appeared remotely. Family members of Miller attended the court proceedings but declined comment afterward.

Each of the defendants are out of custody. A future court date for the three defendants was set for Jan. 7.

Authorities said Miller was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving in a high-speed vehicular pursuit in Pahrump on June 9. Miller’s vehicle collided with two other vehicles, and she fled the scene on foot before deputies arrested her.

She was taken to Desert View Hospital where it was learned she had ingested fentanyl. Medical staff directed authorities at the jail to keep Miller on observation while she was in custody, along with a condition that she “return to the hospital immediately” if she experienced abdominal pain and vomiting.

On the morning of June 10, Miller started vomiting in her cell. Benes later saw Miller in her cell, and she told him she couldn’t get up, according to arrest reports in the case.

Benes told her: “Try to drink some water, you’re probably going to end up going to court today, so you’re going to have to figure out how to get up for court.”

At 8:16 a.m. Miller started to gag and vomit. She then vomited again three minutes later, and at one point she crawled through her vomit on the floor to get water from the sink.

For hours, authorities said Miller was suffering in her cell but at no point did any deputy contact medical staff to examine Miller or give her medication. She stopped breathing that afternoon and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Luna was accused in arrest reports of making derogatory remarks about Miller as she suffered and also watching a YouTube video.

In the affidavits for Luna and Benes, authorities said that after Miller died and an investigation was launched, deputies “surreptitiously accessed the jail video surveillance without authorization to record their interviews and surreptitiously listen to detectives’ conversation regarding the investigation.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com.