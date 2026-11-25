The Studios will be showing movies monthly, providing an affordable activity to the community with tickets being $6 each. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Studios features a podcast room. “The maker space and the podcast studio are available to young folks under the age of 18 for free, so we will teach them how to do a podcast or teach them how to use maker space equipment,” Christopher Salute said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“The primary focus of our business is to provide a workspace for folks in town. So we provide large spaces that you can do work in, as well as offices on a temporary basis, or you can rent them with what’s called office credits, and that’s kind of our day-to-day," Christopher Salute said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The maker's space at The Studios is filled with creative equipment such as 3D printers and sticker machines. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Serving Pahrump has and always will be essential to Christopher Salute.

“Everything that I want to do is for the community,” Salute told the Pahrump Valley Times. “My whole mantra, the thing that I tell folks is if I could just make a dollar at the end of the month, I’m happy.”

When Salute, the owner of Pahrump Life Magazine, needed a space for the publication, he had trouble finding an office.

“We wanted a place of our own, and it’s really challenging to do that financially,” Salute recalled. “So we were like, ‘We gotta find a place that we can help others do what we’re trying to do,’ which is just have an office for when they need it.”

That idea was the inception for The Studios, a workspace and event center business in Pahrump, owned by Salute and his wife, Megan.

“The primary focus of our business is to provide a workspace for folks in town,” Salute said. “So we provide large spaces that you can do work in, as well as offices on a temporary basis, or you can rent them with what’s called office credits, and that’s kind of our day-to-day. But what we’re actually finding is that events are becoming way more popular than the memberships, so we provide an intimate, pretty cool, for-profit event center … we are a business, so we have a concierge for you, we have IT services for you, we’re making money doing this, so we’re going to make sure that we take care of our patrons. Just a different environment for folks to use as an event center.”

The Studios has been open for about two months, and they celebrated with an evening ribbon cutting organized by the Pahrump Business Council on Nov. 12.

“That’s a great group of people, and they’re really powerful in how they influence the community,” Salute explained. “It’s just nice to see my friends and colleagues come and support. It was a pretty big group for after work, so we were just really excited.”

Different sections in the building each have their own function, such as an approximately 2,000-square-foot general membership area or event center, a lounge space, a full-scale conference room, a writers’ room, a podcast studio, a smaller office called the writers’ room that fits two people, a quiet space that can be used for services like coaching and therapy and a maker space sponsored by JL2 Designs, which contains. multiple 3D printers, a circuit machine, laminator, sticker makers, button press, sewing machine and different printers.

“The maker space and the podcast studio are available to young folks under the age of 18 for free, so we will teach them how to do a podcast or teach them how to use maker space equipment,” Salute elaborated.

The spaces at The Studios can be accessed through a membership and corresponding credits, which range in price depending on what a person’s or business’ needs are.

“Let’s say they just want to come in and have an answering service, we could do that for them,” Salute said. “They just want to come in and share a space, use some Wi-Fi, get some work done in a semi-quiet space. They can do that. We have student memberships as well, which are less expensive than other memberships. Then you jump up into kind of a larger, more expensive memberships. Those all include anywhere from 10 to, you can go up to 60 credits, and those credits could be used in various capacities to rent spaces. You can get some printing done for those credits.”

The Studios is not only a physical building, as it provides offerings to its members who use its spaces.

“A lot of things are included. As long as you’re a member of our space, you get free coffee every morning. Come on in, grab a cup of coffee,” Salute detailed. “You get some limited free envelopes, pens when you need them. If you’re having a meeting, we’ll give you a pen and paper and that kind of stuff … we have little bags of whiteboard markers and erasers for you to use. When you become a member, you get a free advertisement on our screens. So when people are walking by, they’re going to see your ad.”

Members of the The Studios also receive free admission to all its events and special pricing for hosting gatherings.

“If they want to host an event at our space, whether it be a birthday party, quinceañera or whatever, they get membership pricing because they’re already paying for a membership,” Salute said. “One thing to note too, we’re doing a special thing with 501(c)(3)s, where we’re giving them a free event or meeting to check out our space. We are also negotiating a discount with all 501(c)(3)s so they can use our space and not get killed on pricing.”

The Studios is doing a twice-a-month networking night (open to the public for now, but eventually transitioning to members only next year) every other Wednesday, with each one sponsored by a member who gets to speak and meet attendees.

“Once a month, right after the networking night, we do a sober evening because there are folks in town who stay sober,” Salute explained. “So just sodas, waters, play a board game, watch some TV, listen to music, keep the lights low so you can maybe mingle … So we’re trying to provide that for the community as well, and that’s free.”

The Studios will also transform into a movie theater, featuring a different film each month. Tickets to watch showings will be $6 each. Food and drinks will also be for sale.

“We wanted to provide something for kids and for families,” Salute said. “As well, for people who want to take their girlfriend or boyfriend or partner on a date and not break the bank doing it. So we started a relationship with one of the movie licensing companies to get some, kind of oldies but goodies or cult classics. We’re bringing those into Pahrump.”

The Studios, located at 2160 Calvada Blvd., is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The Studios can be contacted at (775) 877-9505 or info@thestudiosnv.com.

For more information about The Studios, visit its Facebook page under its name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com