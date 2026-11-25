Ginger Simpson, right, embraces Michelle Caird of Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace after presenting the nonprofit with a $7,300 check from the money raised at the 2nd Annual Spooktacular Poker Run, every dollar of which will be used to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace's bed-building activities. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Monday, November 23, members of JGR Offroad and Nye County SxS proudly presented a donation check to Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace, with the donation coming from the funds raised at this year's Spooktacular Poker Run. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Taking a passion for off-roading along the valley’s expansive trails and transforming it into something that benefits the community – that was the idea behind the Spooktacular Poker Run and following its second run through the desert, this event is proving to be a powerhouse when it comes to supporting local causes.

Hosted by Nye County SxS [side-by-side] and JGR Offroad, the 2nd Annual Spooktacular Poker Run took place over two days this past October, offering a night of family-friendly trunk-or-treating followed by a day of off-roading with elements of fun for participants of all ages.

Due to the involvement of the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, which both required payment for the use of lands under their control, it took some time to calculate just how much was raised. But this week, that total was finally revealed – and it’s one that will go a long way toward ensuring that fewer area youngsters have to go without a safe, comfortable bed to snuggle into at night.

“We were so excited to surprise Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace with a check for $7,300 this morning,” a thrilled Ginger Simpson told the Pahrump Valley Times on Monday. “We kept the amount a secret, so it was a real surprise to them how much the check was for! This kind of money for our local group is tremendous, as they do not have a regular budget and work strictly from donations from our local community.”

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a chapter of a nationwide organization focused on building bed frames and delivering them, fully fitted out with mattress, pillows and linens, to children who don’t have one to call their own. Through 100% volunteer efforts, the local group has been hosting bed builds and changing the quality of sleep for youth who had previously been sleeping in shared beds or on couches, air mattresses or even the floor. Every dollar the group receives goes toward purchasing lumber, mattresses and other supplies needed to support its mission.

The check presentation took place on Monday, November 23 at the Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Resort, where much of the 2nd Annual Spooktacular Poker Run activities had taken place. Simpson was joined by others from Nye County SxS and JGR Offroad, along with several members of Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace, including chapter treasurer Michelle Caird.

“Thank you so much to the Spooktacular Poker Run for the incredible donation!” Caird raved with evident delight. “Because of your generosity, we can build and deliver more beds to local kids in need - ensuring that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

Opportunity for other nonprofits to benefit

In its first year, the Spooktacular Poker Run raised a total of $5,800 for the nonprofit Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and with this year’s total exceeding 2025’s, Simpson is hopeful that the event will just get bigger and better every year. And with each event, a new nonprofit will be selected, too, helping spread the impact across many different local causes.

“It is the work of JGR Offroad and Nye County SXS that brings this event to our community. What started as a joke among friends has now turned into an event that the side-by-side community looks forward to each year and then we put the money raised back into our local nonprofits. Every year we want a different nonprofit to receive the funds,” Simpson detailed.

And it’s not just the nonprofits in Pahrump that can benefit from what JGR Offroad and Nye County SXS are doing with the Spooktacular Poker Run, either. Nonprofits all across Nye County can apply to be a recipient of the funds raised by this off-road enthusiast and community-fun event.

“We are already gearing up for the 2027 Spooktacular Poker Run. The dates are tentative to be October 15 and 16 and we will open the beneficiary application to local nonprofits in Nye County for the 2027 funds in March,” Simpson said. “Watch the website for the link to open and apply.”

For more information, visit SpookyPokerRun.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com