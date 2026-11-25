The most recent meeting featured UFO photo-taking tutorials from the Pahrump Alien Guy and presentation by Mike Bara.

The Southern Nevada Ufology Group met on Saturday, Nov. 21. Skywatching and UFO photography took place at the recent gathering. (Southern Nevada Ufology Group)

The Southern Nevada Ufology Group met on Saturday, Nov. 21. Skywatching and UFO photography took place at the recent gathering. (Southern Nevada Ufology Group)

The Southern Nevada Ufology Group is bringing together those enamored by the extraterrestrial in this region of the Silver State.

“I do this because I believe in what I am doing, what I am saying,” Joseph De La Torre told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I’d like to share what I am finding out there with not just the community of Pahrump, but all over. If you want to come from Vegas to enjoy this show, you’re more than welcome. I welcome you.”

De La Torre, a local ufologist also known as the Pahrump Alien Guy, is a founding member of the Southern Nevada Ufology Group, alongside his girlfriend, Bridjette Whaley. Las Vegas psychic LeVans Figueredo is also a founding member. The Pahrump Alien Guy is the host of the now twice-occurring, well-attended Pahrump Alien Conference.

“I would tell anybody out there who is interested in this phenomenon, you don’t have to wait for a whole year for us to put on a show,” De La Torre said. “This is [the Southern Nevada Ufology Group] going to be a monthly activity that we’re going to have.”

After previous meetings this year outside the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, in Amargosa Valley and on the Nevada-California border, the group most recently gathered at The Studios in Pahrump on Saturday, Nov. 21, drawing approximately 21 people.

“I’m grateful for the people who come out and make the comments to me,” De La Torre said. “It makes me feel like it’s worth it. Well worth it, and we’re going to keep doing it.”

Saturday’s meeting was comprised of two elements. The first was a presentation by Mike Bara, a New York Times bestselling author, contributor to the well-known History Channel show “Ancient Aliens” and another founding member of the Southern Nevada Ufology Group.

“Everybody was really interested in it,” De La Torre said.

Bara’s talk centered on the Die Glocke, or the Bell, theory, an alleged Nazi device that has been claimed to have various functions, from an antigravity craft to a time machine.

“Whether you believe it or not, it’s up to every individual,” De La Torre said. “But people found it very riveting, and they really appreciated that they were able to sit down in a very comfortable setting.”

After Bara’s presentation, attendees headed outside for about an hour’s worth of skywatching, where De La Torre demonstrated how he takes photos of UFOs.

“That went real well, and that was very well-recepted,” De La Torre said. “Some of the people that were from Las Vegas said, ‘We don’t have this. We’re in Vegas.’ They kept commenting on that, which was really good for us because they drove 60, 70 miles to get there and they made those comments. So they said they will be back. They said that it’s very enlightening to have somebody teach them.”

The Studios will be the new home for the Southern Nevada Ufology Group’s monthly meetings. De La Torre described the event center as an excellent place for the group’s operations.

“I want to thank everybody in the community for coming out. This is only going to get bigger,” De La Torre said.

The Southern Nevada Ufology Group’s next meeting will be at The Studios, 2160 Calvada Blvd., from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 19. The meetings are free and adults-only. Those interested in attending are asked to bring a phone tripod for the skywatching segment of the meeting.

For more information about the Southern Nevada Ufology Group and to RSVP for the next meeting, contact southern nevadaufologygroup@gmail.com.

De La Torre posts videos of his UFO sightings on YouTube at youtube.com/@PahrumpAlienGuy.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com