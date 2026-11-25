Approvals were recently granted to three projects, including two in Pahrump and one in Amargosa.

Mosey Solar is a proposed solar energy generation facility from developer Clearway Energy Group, planned for 3,565 acres of Bureau of Land Management lands south of Highway 160 in both Nye and Clark counties, not far from the developing Yellow Pine Solar. (Bureau of Land Management)

Copper Rays Solar, LLC is planning to build a solar generation facility on more than 4,400 acres of Bureau of Land Management lands south of Highway 160 and along the Nye County border. (Bureau of Land Management)

The Ponderosa Solar project is proposed for roughly 2,142 privately-owned acres located primarily on the Ponderosa Dairy in Amargosa Valley. (PonderosaSolarProject.com)

The month of November has seen progress for three separate large-scale solar generation facility proposals in Nye County, including the Copper Rays Solar and Mosey Solar projects in the Pahrump Valley and the Ponderosa Solar project in Amargosa Valley.

Ponderosa Solar

The Ponderosa Solar project is proposed by Balanced Rock Power and went before the Nye County Commission during its Wednesday, November 4 meeting, with a Special Use Permit (SUP) and a Preliminary Development Plan on the agenda.

This project is slated for 2,142 acres of primarily privately-owned land in the Amargosa Valley, located on the Ponderosa Dairy. Plans call for photovoltaic solar panel fields, battery energy storage, an on-site substation and associated facilities. It was noted this project is also connected to the Ponderosa Transmission gen-tie project, which will cross a small number of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) acres.

As detailed in a presentation included with the agenda item, the Ponderosa Solar project will reduce water consumption at the Ponderosa Dairy, which pumped a reported 3,546 acre-feet of water in 2021, compared to the projected pumpage of no more than 10 acre-feet annually under the solar plan. Transitioning to solar would also reduce odors, flies and heavy truck traffic, the presentation stated.

Although solar development always elicits some public pushback at county commission meetings, in this case, the Amargosa Town Board was in favor of Ponderosa Solar and had provided a letter of support for the proposed project. With their recommendation at hand, the commission cleared it without issue.

Commissioner Bruce Jabbour made the motion to approve the SUP and Preliminary Development Plan, with a second from commissioner John Koenig. That motioned carried 5-0.

Prior to construction, this project will also require a development agreement and approval of the Final Development Plan, which will be scheduled for a public hearing at a future Nye County Commission meeting.

Copper Rays Solar

At that same November 4 meeting, the commission also addressed the Copper Rays Solar project, which is planned for 4,414 acres of BLM lands in the southern part of the Pahrump Valley. Photovoltaic panels, battery energy storage, an on-site substation and a gen-tie transmission line are all included in the proposal.

With Copper Rays Solar, LLC already having secured an SUP and Preliminary Development Plan, the item under consideration that morning was for a development agreement between Nye County and the developer, which outlines specific requirements for the project, as well as various community benefits to be provided by the company. These include several Community Impacts Offset Contributions, as well as infrastructure and development obligations.

Delineated under section six of the development agreement are benefits such as up to $2.8 million to be paid to Nye County as a Project Impacts Offset Contribution over the course of the project and $200,000 per year for law enforcement during construction, for a maximum of $1 million. The agreement also requires a $55,000 one-time payment to purchase firefighting foam and $100,000 per year of project operation once the project has been deemed substantially complete, for a maximum of $3 million.

Contributions for local park facilities as well as the developing off-highway vehicle park and planned sports fields at the Pahrump Fairgrounds are also listed, along with contributions to support a new scholarship through the Nye County School District.

Furthermore, the development agreement states that 20 acre-feet of water rights will be relinquished back to the state, so they are no longer on the books for Pahrump’s heavily over-appropriated water Basin #162.

Despite the purported benefits, particularly for the cash-strapped county, Pahrump residents have made their opposition to commercial solar development clear in the past and for many, their opinions were not changed. Several public commenters once again voiced concerns about potential impacts on the environment, water supply, wildlife, temperatures, home values and more.

A majority of the commissioners, however, were ready to see the project move forward, with commission chair Ron Boskovich reiterating that the developers have been very transparent and willing to work with the county as the project has progressed.

Commissioner Debra Strickland then made the motion to approve the development agreement, with a second from commissioner John Koenig. That motion passed 4-1 with commissioner Ian Bayne against.

The following week, the last step in local approvals for Copper Rays Solar was reached. A Final Development Plan went before the commission on Thursday, November 12 and met with approval by a 4-1 vote, with Bayne against.

Mosey Solar

The November 12 meeting agenda also included an item with applications for an SUP and Preliminary Development Plan for the Mosey Solar project, which is proposed by Renew Development HoldCo’s Clearway Energy Group for approximately 3,565 acres of BLM land in the southern part of the Pahrump Valley, with 1,863 acres of that land located within Nye County and the remainder in Clark County.

As with the other two solar projects, this one includes photovoltaic panels, battery energy storage and gen-tie line, although there is no on-site substation planned. Also echoing the other projects was the public hearing on the matter, with a series of public speakers again criticizing the proposal and citing concerns.

This item, too, passed 4-1 with Bayne the only vote against and like Ponderosa Solar, Mosey Solar will need to secure a development agreement and Final Development Plan before construction can begin.

For more information on the Ponderosa Solar and Battery Storage project, visit PonderosaSolarProject.com

For more on the Copper Ray Solar or Mosey Solar, visit eplanning.blm.gov and search by project name.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock@pvtimes.com