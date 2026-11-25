Shots were fired at police during the incident, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was taken into custody in Pahrump on Monday, following an early morning standoff with police and firing at law enforcement, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Richmond was arrested on two counts of attempted murder, 17 counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, 17 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and four counts of child endangerment, an arrest report stated.

The incident began at approximately 1:58 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, when the sheriff’s office received a text message to 911 reporting a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Dispatch identified Richmond as a man associated with the residence, who had a current officer safety alert, which indicated previous aggressive behavior toward law enforcement, according to the arrest report.

When the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, deputies saw Richmond leave the home before returning into the interior, the report said.

Deputies tried to make contact with Richmond using their patrol vehicles’ public address system but did not receive a response, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Law enforcement then arranged to transport Richmond’s female partner, and mother of four children inside the home away from the residence, at her request, according to the arrest report. As the sheriff’s office vehicle with the woman drove away, Richmond left the home and discharged a firearm in the direction of the leaving deputies, authorities said.

One projectile hit the driver’s side of the front windshield at an angle, next striking the vehicle’s patrol computer and leaving through the passenger-side window, the arrest report explained.

When this shot was fired, a deputy sustained an injury to his right arm, with the sheriff’s office further noting that at the time of the arrest report being written, it was unknown whether it came from a bullet fragment, material from the damaged computer or different debris from the projectile’s impact.

After the shots were fired, Richmond retreated back into the home, barricading himself with his four young children, according to the sheriff’s office, adding that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and FBI SWAT teams also responded to assist.

During law enforcement negotiations, Richmond initially did not let the kids go, explaining that he intended to have them stay sleeping and that he would release them after they were awake, according to the arrest report.

Richmond eventually released all of the children from the residence at approximately 8:01 a.m., the report said.

Later that morning, at about 10:39 a.m., Richmond surrendered to Metro’s SWAT team without any further incident, authorities wrote.

Seventeen fired cartridge casings near the home’s front entrance, consistent in caliber with an AR-15-style rifle located on the floor by the front door, were discovered by investigators during the processing of the residence, the arrest report said.

A drum-style magazine holding ammunition of the same caliber as the recovered casings and rifle was also found by law enforcement, according to the arrest report. It was also stated in the report that the rifle and its location were consistent with the firearm Richmond described in his interview with police.

Investigators further found 101 firearms throughout the home, which included more than 20 handguns in a nightstand, the report explained.

Authorities said in the arrest report that the handguns were, “loaded, unsecured, and readily accessible,” writing further that, “No locking devices or other physical security measures prevented access to the firearms.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com