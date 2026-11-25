Not a perfect government but still the best: Reader

In a letter to John Adams, Benjamin Rush wrote: “I could as soon embrace the most absurd dogmas in the most absurd of all the pagan religions, as prostitute my understanding, by approving of our state constitution.— It is below a democracy. It is mobocracy—if you will allow me to coin a word.”

What he was referring to is “the tyranny of the majority.” Once again, all the “changes” many Democrats have been touting for years, after the midterm victory have new voices louder than ever with little to no regard for the document they promise to uphold, the U.S. Constitution. When the protections of individual rights are erased, any government can easily twist, suspend or create any law at any time they choose for any reason.

I’m not saying we have a perfect government but I can’t find a better one created by mankind, even with all the flaws that men created by disregarding the laws and guidelines the Constitution gave us, to even changing it. In addition to eliminating things like the Electoral College system, which will totally make low-populated states voiceless, laws like making trash dumping to those states with minimal or no regard for the people who live and work there, their safety and welfare won’t be any real concern because the mob says so or just ignores it.

Then things like government healthcare, which will affect the masses of hundreds of millions without political or great financial connections. Long waiting times to get care, so like Obama told the woman that asked him if Obamacare had any provisions for people like her mother that need a serious operation, but in every other way was a great help to others, was fully cognitive. Obama’s answer was, “we can’t make exceptions, maybe she can just take the pill.” In so many words he said “take a pain pill and die”.

Ezekiel Emanuel’s “complete lives system” will once again be in the forefront, which is the guide for healthcare of the masses when resources get strained. Those very old get the least and the ones in their most productive years get the bulk of care with little to no family consideration beyond their connections.

I’m not sure how that will change as AI may change all thinking. I wonder if there may be a wave of “voter remorse” coming after all the noise of “affordability” has disappeared?

David Jaronik