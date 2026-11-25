The Pahrump Holiday Task Force will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26 at a different location than in the past. This year it will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Hwy. 160. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday through December 9th for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Rick Scanlan performs for Thanksgiving Eve at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 - THANKSGIVING

■ Pahrump Community Dinner will be served free of charge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. New location this year: Bob Ruud Community Center, at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

FRIDAY

■ Desert Oasis Cafe & Bar, 6 p.m., 301 West Leslie St.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 11:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 11:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ Shenanigan’s, 1330 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 p.m.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump’s 13th Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be Saturday, November 28th at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot (corner of Hwy. 160 and Hwy 372). There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more. Mingle with the community beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m. Thanks, KNYE radio 95.1 FM, Southern Nye County Search & Rescue, and all of the contributing sponsors.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years present “A Jingle Sparkle Twinkle Jubilee” at Saddle West Hotel Casino on Saturday, December 5th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6th at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit ACORN (Nye County Outreach). Donation $25. For tickets, contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or 775-513-6182.

“A Silent Night” concert at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church Sunday, December 13 from 3 to 4 p.m., featuring the PVUMC Hand Bell Choir as well as talented musicians and vocalists from the church. For more information, please contact Tina Olsen, director, at 760-403-7951. Free-will donation graciously accepted. 1300 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-6767.

Holiday Square Dance at the Bob Ruud Center Tuesday, December 15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Squares with Jim Smith. Mainstream and Plus. Cost is $10 per person. Snacks and 50/50 raffle. For information, contact Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Free Community Christmas Dinner on Thursday, December 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NyE Communities Coalition. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.