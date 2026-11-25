The Community Christmas Tree Lighting is set for this coming Saturday, November 28 at the Pahrump Nugget parking lot, where attendees will be able to enjoy some hot cocoa, cookies, caroling and a visit with Santa Claus, along with the always anticipated lighting of the tree itself. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Utilizing their utility trucks and linemen, Valley Electric Association erected the KNYE Community Christmas Tree on Monday, carefully placing each section of the tree before topping it off with a large star. (Valley Electric Association)

One of the busiest intersections in town just got a whole lot more festive, with crews from Valley Electric Association working on Monday, November 23 to put up KNYE Radio's Community Christmas Tree in the southeast corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. (Valley Electric Association)

Here in the town of Pahrump, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, hosted by KNYE Radio has been acting as the local kickoff of the Christmas season for a full dozen years - but the 13th annual event will mark more than just the start of the holidays. This year’s lighting will also be the end of an era for Karen Jackson, who will be stepping up to host the gathering one last time before turning things over to new station owner Deanna O’Donnell.

“Traditions like this are what make this community special,” O’Donnell remarked to the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “This is a bittersweet year because it’s Karen’s last time leading this wonderful event, but I’m proud and honored to help carry the tradition forward.”

The Community Christmas Tree has been a part of Pahrump’s holidays for many years, starting long before the lighting ceremony itself. The Christmas tree was originally a live-cut evergreen that Jackson purchased fresh every year. It was first placed in the vacant lot adjacent to the Saddle West before later moving to the prime location of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot, at the corner of Highway 160 and Highway 372.

Then, in 2014, Jackson began a fundraising campaign to swap from cut trees, which can be pricey and require disposal each year, to an artificial one that can be used over and over again. With that change, she also launched the Community Christmas Tree Lighting and in the years since, this event has become a cornerstone of the Pahrump holiday scene, attracting hundreds of residents for a night of festive fun.

This year’s event will once again feature a visit from Santa Claus, who will arrive in style on a fire engine, thanks to an escort from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue. Families can capture the moment with photographs and of course, the youngsters can whisper their Christmas wishes to the man in the big red suit, too. Helping to stave off the chill that night, the Pahrump Nugget will be providing hot cocoa, along with some tasty cookies, and the Pahrump Community Choir will be in attendance to serenade the crowd with classic holiday tunes. And all of it comes free of charge, with Jackson and O’Donnell both pleased to give everyone an opportunity to gather for a night that is sure to be sparkling with spirit.

“Seeing the tree go up Monday morning, thanks to the crews at Valley Electric Association and Valley Communications, makes it all feel real,” O’Donnell enthused. “I can’t wait to see our community come together and kick off the Christmas season!”

The KNYE Community Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, November 28 at the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. The lighting is scheduled to be set aglow at 6 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com