The local life skills program has moved to The Studios for it’s in-person courses.

“All these things I talk about and I teach, I have lived it, or my kids have lived it, or both. That’s where it all comes from,” Life After 18 found Jan Nast said. (Life After 18)

Author Jan Nast is the founder of Life After 18, a situational life skills program. Life after 18 is taught by Nast, in-person and online. (Life After 18)

Determinations, understanding and positive outcomes are at the heart of Jan Nast’s program, Life After 18.

“I help kids to make better informed decisions by giving them all this information,” Nast told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Nast, a situational life skills consultant and Life After 18 program founder, is also the author of the “Life After 18” book, which was previously named “Shifting to the Business of Life” before the rebrand into its current title.

“Everybody thought it was a business book,” Nast quipped, adding, “So I couldn’t sell it. I kept it under that name right up until two years ago. It was driving me nuts. I couldn’t sell it. I couldn’t explain it to anybody. Nobody understood it. I thought, ‘You know what, I’m either going to drop it and walk away or I’m going to have to rebrand it,’ which is what I did two years ago.”

The in-person, approximately year-long Life After 18 program has been taught locally by Nast for about two years, but self-paced courses are available online.

“I call it situational life skills, because I am teaching the kids about how to navigate processes and understand terminology of situations they find themselves in after they graduate,” Nast explained.

The program covers almost anything and everything one needs to know about life’s intricacies, from apartment renting and interest rates to purchasing a car for the first time.

“I really bring it down to the basics. I want kids to understand the terminology that’s involved,” Nast elaborated. “I want them to understand the importance of reading a contract and what all those $20 words mean on that contract. What’s a lease? What’s a month-to-month? What’s a balloon payment? And you can apply that to buying cars, to renting apartments, various home loans or home equity loans.”

In the program, Nast also discusses the personal aspects of life, such as relationships, alongside the major financial life decisions.

“All these things I talk about and I teach, I have lived it, or my kids have lived it, or both. That’s where it all comes from,” Nast explained.

Nast also emphasized that Life After 18’s use is not a negative reflection of parents and children, but is a resource to support others.

“Nobody is born with this information etched on their brain,” Nast said.

While the program is named Life After 18, everyone of all ages is welcome.

“My most senior student so far was a 60-year-old man who never bought a home … He didn’t know what Social Security was. He didn’t know what a home loan was,” Nast recalled.

Life After 18 was previously taught at the local 4-H program, which Nast said she really enjoyed and is very grateful for having the opportunity to do so there. The Studios, a workspace and event center in Pahrump, is the new home of Life After 18’s face-to-face classes.

“I really like it, and I’m so happy to be there,” Nast enthused.

Nast wants Life After 18 to grow across America, hoping one day it can be taught everywhere.

Each Life After 18 in-person lesson is $10. Although the course unfolds over the course of a year, those interested in participating can join during any month.

For more information about Life After 18, its class schedules at The Studios and online course pricing, visit lifeafter18.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com