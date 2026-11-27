The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open for Black Friday Weekend Friday and Saturday beginning 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Paint the night sky! (Randy G. Gully/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

As soon as your turkey carving fun is complete, don’t forget to carve out some time for yourself. Pahrump offers a complete spectrum of options for unwinding this week, from quiet and peaceful, to invigoratingly explosive.

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting, on Friday and Saturday. It’s a post-Thanksgiving/Black Friday custom we observe in Pahrump. The official safety site is located at 3770 Fox Ave., at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

The 13th Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, brought to us by KNYE radio 95.1 FM, will be Saturday, November 28th at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot (corner of Highways 160 and 372). There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more. Mingle with the community beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m. Pahrump absolutely cannot bring in the Christmas spirit without you! Bundle up and be of good cheer.

Create some memories.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folkdance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m. weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 2-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Tiffany WhiteCloud performs rock and roll at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations suggested.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Dry Creek Saloon beginning at 6 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The National Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) will be conducting the “Pahrump Turkey Toss” tournament at Petrack Park in the sand courts. Sign in by 11 a.m. Call Don Brown with any questions: 702-596-3512. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Please, no excessive noise. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ’60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Vocalists Stephanie Sanchez and Joelle Bolton team up for your entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Wine Down. 250 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Reservations recommended.

■ The Dirty Birds band performs their indie, progressive, and alternative rock music at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

■ Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, Blues and good old Rock ‘n’ Roll at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Vocalists Stephanie Sanchez and friends team up for your entertainment beginning at 1 p.m. at The Wine Down. 250 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Reservations recommended.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy. 160, offers 45-minute clinics Friday and Saturday, then Tuesday through Thursday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to RSVP.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet on the last Monday of each month at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Randi Case guides participants in a hands-on glass ornament class using alcohol inks. Apron or old clothes recommended. You may wish to bring a small box for transporting your two ornaments home. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. class starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $35. The Wine Down is located at 250 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Reservations recommended.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday through December 9th for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.

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KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood

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FRIDAY

■ Desert Oasis Cafe & Bar, 6 p.m., 301 West Leslie St.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 11:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 11:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ Shenanigan’s, 1330 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 p.m.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Model Railroad Club Winter Show will be at the Pahrump Valley Museum December 4, 5, and 6 beginning at 9 a.m. each day. 401 E. Basin Ave. For information, call Ray Squyres at 775-843-1804.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years present “A Jingle Sparkle Twinkle Jubilee” at Saddle West Hotel Casino on Saturday, December 5th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6th at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit ACORN (Nye County Outreach). Donation $25. For tickets, contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or 775-513-6182.

“A Silent Night” concert at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church is scheduled for Sunday, December 13 from 3 to 4 p.m., featuring the PVUMC Hand Bell Choir as well as talented musicians and vocalists from the church. For more information, please contact Tina Olsen, director, at 760-403-7951. Free-will donation graciously accepted.1300 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-6767.

Holiday Square Dance at the Bob Ruud Center Tuesday, December 15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Squares with Jim Smith. Mainstream and Plus. Cost is $10 per person. Snacks and 50/50 raffle. For information, contact Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Free Community Christmas Dinner on Thursday, December 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NyE Communities Coalition. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.