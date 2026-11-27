The fundraiser event for the nonprofit organization drew a large crowd of families.

Youth at the event got to enjoy a camping themed area with activities. “The kids had a blast,” gala director Michelle Lawrence said. (Printed with permission from VFAB/Sebik Photography)

Guests throughout the gala took photos. Voices For All Abilities board of directors member Gail Gershbein said its been fun seeing attendees post photos and videos on Facebook. (Printed with permission from VFAB/Sebik Photography)

“We got nothing but positive feedback and so many thank yous and just gratitude for the work and the effort that we put in and the experience that we provided,” gala director Michelle Lawrence said. (Printed with permission from VFAB/Sebik Photography)

Voices For All Abilities' Family Night Gala took place on Saturday, Nov. 21. 155 people attended the fundraiser event and over $10,000 was raised for the nonprofit. (Printed with permission from VFAB/Sebik Photography)

Voices For All Abilities’ (VFAB) hosted their first ever Family Night Gala as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.

“It was great to see all of the community come out and support us. It was a very good turnout,” VFAB board of directors member and event organizer Michelle Lawrence told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The gala at Nevada Treasure RV Resort on Saturday, Nov. 21 was attended by 155 people.

“It was amazing,” fellow VFAB board of directors member Gail Gershbein said. “It exceeded, I think, both of our expectations.”

The event’s attire guidelines were “dress to impress” for an evening of fancy festivity.

“It was actually really cool to get to see all these people that we work with in other aspects through volunteering and business. But also just to see them dressed up. It was really cool to not almost recognize people,” Gershbein enthused.

As the gala began, guests walked on a royal blue carpet and took photos. Pictures were also taken at a photo booth that was present.

“We heard from several people that we went above what they were expecting to see when they saw the flyers,” Gershbein elaborated. “Everybody was impressed and had a great time. It’s been really fun to see everybody’s posts on Facebook with their own pictures and videos.”

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed mingling, a spaghetti dinner, raffles, a silent auction, dancing, tunes from DJ Enrique McGhee and a performance from Avery Sampson of the Avery Project.

“We got nothing but positive feedback and so many thank you’s and just gratitude for the work and the effort that we put in and the experience that we provided,” Lawrence said.

While parents participated in the gala, youngsters were invited to a neighboring, special kid-specific camping-themed section.

“The kids had a blast,” Lawrence enthused. “So much so that the kids did not want to leave. We had parents saying, ‘My kid doesn’t want to go home.’”

Each tent in this area had its own unique purpose for activities such as a s’mores-making station, Lego building and bingo.

“The kids were actually even pushing their parents back out of the room when they would come and check on them,” Gershbein added.

The over $10,000 raised at Saturday night’s gala will help support VFAB’s work across the community in fostering inclusive opportunities for foster children, youth experiencing financial difficulties and people of all abilities.

“We met our goal,” Lawrence explained. “That’s going to cover us for the next year for camp and the other activities that we provide monthly.”

Lawrence said the second annual Family Night Gala will return sometime in the fall next year.

“Thank you for the support and the love that we were shown. It was amazing. It felt great,” Gershbein emphasized.

For more information about Voices For All Abilities, visit voicesforallabilities.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Sponsors of Voices For All Abilities' Family Night Gala

■ Lawrence/Kapaku family

■ Newvine Law

■ Somepromoguy.com

■ McBride's Environmental

■ CoreCivic

■ Xpress Diesel & Auto and Freedom Diesel & Automotive

■ Pahrump Holiday Task Force

■ BreathEasy Web Design

■ Sgt Nigh's Designs

■ Oasis in the Desert Counseling

■ H&P Tool Co.

"We could not do what we do without our sponsors," said gala director Michelle Lawrence.