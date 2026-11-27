The Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow saw dozens of vendors ringing the main field at Petrack Park, with all kinds of items for sale, from crafts and instruments to food and beverages. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Drums are always a central part of the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow, providing the deep, rhythmic beats that dancers perform to throughout the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The theme of this year's Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow was Honoring Gold Star Families and Recognizing Veterans, a tribute to all who have served, including members of Native American tribes. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

With poise and grace, a dancer at the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow performs in the dance circle, matching her motions to the beats of the Drums. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow included representatives of around 30 different Native American tribes, with members both young and old dresses in traditional regalia for the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Petrack Park was packed over the weekend of November 20-22 as the community turned out for the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow, which offered music, dancing, vendors and plenty of opportunities to learn about Native American history and heritage. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 27th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow took place this past weekend, November 20-22, at Petrack Park, where dancers from many Indigenous tribes took to the grass to share their cultural traditions with attendees. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The steady beat of drums and sound of rhythmic chanting; the vibrant swirl of regalia, tinkle of tiny bells and flash of sequins; the scintillating scent of fry bread and the bright and earthy colors of traditional crafts – all of this and more combined this past weekend to create an atmosphere of cherished traditions at the 27th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow.

Hosted every year during National Native American and Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, the Pahrump Powwow took over Petrack Park for three days of cultural immersion, giving residents and visitors the chance to spend some time learning about the history and continued traditions of the country’s many and varied tribes.

Kicking off Friday, November 20, the event ran through Sunday, November 22, with music, dance, food and crafts, and at the center of it all was a deep sense of community. Arena director for this year’s event was Gene Webster, an Ojibwe and Oneida, while Master of Ceremonies Michael Reifel, a San Carlos Apache, headed up the microphone, announcing the dances and drawing the crowd’s attention for the Grand Entry on both Saturday and Sunday. The theme for this year’s event was Honoring Gold Star Families and Recognizing Veterans and veterans were prominently featured in the Grand Entry, hoisting flags as they entered the dance circle. Providing the beat for the Powwow were Northern Drum Phoenix Boys and Southern Drum Southern Soul and performing over the weekend were gourd dancers, traditional dancers and Danza Azteca Xochipilli, an indigenous Aztec heritage group from San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico.

“The Powwow was great,” Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow Committee member and lead event organizer Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I would guess there were at least 1,500 visitors over the weekend and I was pleased to meet many people who came in vans from two senior centers in Las Vegas.”

Elefante remarked that the 27th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow did have one notable feature missing, the tipi, which was not included because of the weather.

“Due to the wind and rain on Thursday when we were setting up, we decided not to put up the tipi this year,” Elefante explained, adding, “Many vendors who usually arrive on Thursday to set up didn’t arrive until Friday due to the weather.”

However, both Saturday and Sunday were perfect, as Elefante described, with crisp autumn weather but no fierce winds or wet conditions to put a damper on things and overall, she said she felt everyone had truly enjoyed themselves.

“We had our usual 40 craft vendors and six food vendors,” Elefante detailed. “The Disabled American Veterans and the Nevada Dept of Veteran Services had their tables with information for the veterans. We also invited the Pahrump Rotary to set up a hot beverage booth. It was perfect for those cold mornings. Altogether, the members of the drums, the emcee, the arena director, Head Man and Head Lady, dancers and vendors represented about 30 different tribes from across the Americas.”

A tribute to those who made it happen

Elefante has been involved in organizing the local Powwow for many years and each time, she is delighted and gratified by the support shown by the entire community. This year, that support was even more special, with the Powwow Committee down several members and others stepping up to help fill the void.

“It is with great sadness that we lost five committee members this year, so we took time at the Powwow to remember and honor them,” Elefante said. “The biggest highlight for me this year is how many members of our community came on board to help make this year’s Powwow happen. We were blessed to have Dave Harris, Pat Nary and Reva Braun from Kiwanis, Barb Thompson from Rotary, Rose Humbert with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Linda and Skeet Smith from the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, Michelle Caird from Soroptimist, Ms. Senior Golden Years 2026 Gina Emond and queen’s court member Denise Gholson, along with Brenda Pinon and her daughters, John O’Brien and Mary Kay, several Key Club members, Tom and Bonnie Allison, Carleen May, George Gholson, Jacob Seeback, Jim and Mary Hannah, Blake and Camren Butler, Jeannie Gotta, Mike Green and Sue Zink, Manny Rivera, Kevin and Zayne Elefante.

“And Pahrump Buildings and Grounds does an amazing job helping us get set up, thanks guys!” Elefante continued. “We would also like to give a huge shout-out to Visit Pahrump, Valley Electric Association, Saddle West Hotel and Pahrump Nugget for their sponsorship. Without their support, there would be no Powwow. We were told by many of our visitors and vendors that this year was the best year so far. I have been on the Powwow Committee for 23 years, so I want to thank the committee, the volunteers, the sponsors and the community for letting me be a part of the largest cultural event in Nye County.”

For more information, visit PahrumpPowwow.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com