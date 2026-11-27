Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, rice, mixed veggies, green salad w/low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, egg drop soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti, zucchini and salad, w/w bread, mango cup, potato soup;

Wednesday – Red wine roast pork, potato cubes, spring salad w/fat-free Italian dressing, tropical fruit cup, Italian wedding soup;

Thursday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/country gravy, Normandy veggies, pudding with fruit, cream of mushroom soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked cod, w/w bread, broccoli, candied carrots, rice, honeydew melon, beef and barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Theresa – Battle Born Open Enrollment; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m. - noon;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Medicare – Deborah, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Baked Pork Chops (4 to 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Patty on a Bun (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Egg Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed-grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch-style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage w/red peppers, elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, fresh banana;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.