President Trump has had to make some difficult choices

My earlier letter to the editor stated people me included, were blaming Trump for negotiating with Iran rather than crushing them. After the recent meeting with Xi and Putin and further research, I now have a different speculation. Readers, put yourselves in President Trump’s and President Xi’s places. Russia and China have both agreed that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, they also explicitly stated it should be settled through negotiations. Our success in Panama led China to withdraw from its Belt and Road Initiative. Our actions in Venezuela cost China $3.28 billion a year in higher oil prices.

Before our blockade of Iranian ports, China was buying 1.4 million barrels of Iranian oil a day. Suppose Xi told Trump: “You have achieved your goal of eliminating the nuclear threat of our favorite trading partner. But if you destroy their oil infrastructure, you will do tremendous harm to China. I am liable for China and 1.4 billion people who are already in a serious economic crisis to which you undoubtedly contributed. I will have no choice but to respond with severe consequences. As a renowned negotiator, you must negotiate a settlement. Your protection by two oceans is irrelevant. We have a much larger, newer navy, an army 2.3 times larger, and missiles that can deliver nuclear weapons from space.”

Trump’s choice is to risk political destruction or the possible annihilation of the U.S., and possibly the world. The war itself was not as big a factor as many believe. Here is an example. As mayor of SeaTac, Washington and a chair member of the National League of Cities’ 600-member Public Safety and Crime Prevention Policy Board, I was required to attend the 2008 congressional conference.

After Obama’s victory speech, his strategist David Axel Rod bragged to 3,000 politicians, “We spent over $760 million, but that did not come close to what we gained from our messaging. We successfully spread our messages to millions on social media, and they went viral.” Evidently Republicans ignored it, as they did “pretend I am on the ballot”. (Readers; google Van Jones winning strategy:) “Republicans never figured out how Democrats used coordinated messaging to win the affordability narrative online.”

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)

Reader believes data center is better for us than solar

The land giveaway to solar projects is a disgrace to the public and to the use of the land, by size and volume this land will never return to be public land again. The habitat for the animals will be destroyed for years.

After a 30-year project that will employ five full time people, wow, good job county commissioners, great vision, solar has not proven itself on a large scale yet.

Europe is returning to coal and oil! The data center which would grow the community and put greater revenue in the county you dismiss. The data center is a much better use of land and resources for the county. People wake up!

Charles Hodgins