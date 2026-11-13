A heartwarming donation for Tonopah’s Animal Shelter

The Administrative Offices of the Courts (AOC) for the Supreme Court of Nevada donated food, leashes and more to the Tonopah Animal Shelter.

Nye County Animal Control Officer Chrissy Pope and the canines at the Tonopah Animal Shelter were delighted to receive a donation of pet supplies from the Administrative Office of the Courts for the Supreme Court of Nevada. (Bethany Thompson/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

TONOPAH — The Administrative Offices of the Courts (AOC) for the Supreme Court of Nevada maintains two physical locations, one in Carson City and another in Las Vegas, but the staff from these two offices often host joint meetings in Tonopah - where, local resident Bethany Thompson joked, it is equally inconvenient for everyone.

It was this exposure to the tiny frontier town, along with a connection between Thompson and AOC HR Specialist Kara Sullivan, that led to the recent, heartwarming donation of an assortment of items to the Tonopah Animal Shelter.

“My best friend, Kara, asked somebody from the Carson City office if they wouldn’t mind bringing up some supplies to donate to our shelter here in Tonopah,” Thompson explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “And then it turned into this giant fundraiser! The offices in Vegas and Carson City both collected items for the shelter and they donated food, leashes, bowls, a lot of pet booties and just a million toys. They brought it all here for us and it was so special to see that donation. We share our resources with the Pahrump shelter, you know, so to have items to give specifically to the animals in the shelter here in Tonopah, that was so cool.”

Thompson encourages everyone to keep the Tonopah Animal Shelter in mind whenever they are looking to add a new furry family member or aiming to benefit a local cause.

“If you have any old sheets or towels, the shelter could really use those,” she added. “Blankets can be really hard to wash, so sheets and towels are absolutely ideal for donating.”

The Tonopah Animal Shelter is located at 20 Goldfinch Lane and is open by appointment only. For more information, call 775-751-7020.

Contact Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com