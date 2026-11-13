Good vibes and island rhythms

One of the defining features of the A Hui Hou Festival is the food and this year's event saw a variety of booths and food trucks offering all kinds of tempting bites and sweets. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The A Hui Hou Festival brought out dozens of vendors for a day of celebrating Hawaiian and Polynesian culture, with all kinds of traditional items available for attendees to purchase.(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lanikuhonua Hula Studio offers classes in traditional Hawaiian dance for participants as young as two years old and was just one of the studios that performed at this year's A Hui Hou Festival. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 4th Annual A Hui Hou Festival took place this month and one of the new features of the event was a fire knife dancing competition, which drew several contenders who displayed awe-inspiring skills. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Saturday, November 7, Petrack Park was transformed into a place full of island vibes, with the 4th Annual A Hui Hou Festival bringing all kinds of authentic Hawaiian and Polynesian entertainment, performances, food, drinks and more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

What started a few years ago as a simple idea to share island traditions with the people of Pahrump has now grown into one of the valley’s signature fall events.

Held for the fourth consecutive year this November, the A Hui Hou Festival once again attracted hundreds of people to Petrack Park for a day of authentic dance, music, food and fun - and once it was all over, event organizers were raving over the results and already anticipating what’s to come in 2027.

The 4th Annual A Hui Hou Festival, put on by Hele Mai Productions, took place Saturday, November 4, kicking off at 11 a.m and running into the evening hours as everyone enjoyed all that was on offer. The park was packed with vendors, from those with sweets and treats to those with crafts and merchandise and nearly everything in between. The aroma of sizzling meats smothered in sauces mingled with the rhythmic sound of drums as performers danced, all combining to create an atmosphere of true island spirit that gave attendees the chance to relax in the warmth of the moment amid the sharp autumn air.

“Everything went beautiful. I could not have have asked for more perfect weather,” Jarrett Calicdan, lead event organizer and founder of Hele Mai Productions, told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “The evening did get a little chilly but nothing out of the ordinary and thankfully, the wind was nonexistent.”

Calicdan said the feedback he has received from attendees, vendors and entertainers alike has been very positive, remarking, “I will say it was successful to the point that there was a crowd and I know of multiple vendors who sold out for the day. Everyone loved all the entertainment, as it was always packed, and the entertainment was nonstop, which made the day flow very seamlessly. The studios all loved it and are looking forward to the five-year anniversary next year.”

Taking to the stage this year were five studios, including several Las Vegas and Henderson-based groups and one that hails from right here in the valley. First up was local group Lanikuhonua Hula Studio, which graced the grass with traditional hula in the early afternoon. Also offering performances from the Hawaiian and Polynesian culture were Na Hula Hali’a Aloha, Tevakanui, Na’lala Inafa’ Maolek and Tatou Uma Pasefika Cultural Arts, all of whom were well-received by the throng of attendees that made their way to the A Hui Hou Festival last weekend.

“My favorite part of the event as always was seeing the smiling, happy faces on our community members who came out, either as returning guests or coming out for the first time. A lot of new people were surprised at what we had to offer! And that’s one of the reasons I started this in Pahrump - to share our culture.”

Calicdan offered a big ‘mahalo’ to all of those who helped support the event through sponsorships or donations, by attending, vending or participating in any way.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the entire community. Without them, there would be no a A Hui Hou Festival. I would also like to thank all of the vendors for believing in the event and taking the time and hard work to be a part of it. I want to thank each and every one of my crew that helped set up, helped throughout the day and helped tear down. Thank you to our sponsors and donors, including Low Side Cigar Lounge, Full Throttle Law, Oh My Lumpia, the Pahrump Tourism Dept., Pahrump Offroad Adventures, I.E.D. LLC, Snowden Landscaping, Tribe MC, Fakaz, Hi Caliber, Shenanigans Bar, Sweet Confetti, 2 Scoops of Aloha, Umi’s Island Flavors, American Shading Services and D.J. Soundz.

“And lastly, I would like to thank my director of entertainment, Sala George of Hot Lava Productions for her dedicated effort to making sure the entertainment was everything we needed it to be and for organizing the first annual the Le Filele Ta Aviliafi Competition, our fire knife dancing competition,” he continued. “Be sure to follow Hele Mai Productions on Facebook and Instagram for all future events and announcements,” Calicdan encouraged. “Next year we will come back even bigger!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com