Halloween brings haunted houses and other events

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Emily and Madison Burton as Lisa and Louisa dress as the Shining twins. The twins made their way to Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza's Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27, 2018.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Scary characters made a showing at Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza's Trunk or Treat event. The three-hour-long event was held at 2060 E. Charleston Park Ave. on Oct. 27, 2018.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local residents and other made their way to Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza's Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27, 2018.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Scary characters await at an area haunted 225-foot-long maze on the north end of town. Those who dare can head over to 1900 Buckboard Lane on Halloween night; entry is $10 per person.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A frightening ambiance is set at 1900 Buckboard Lane in Pahrump. Also on the property is a 225-foot-long maze of terror that opens to the public at 6 p.m. on Halloween; entry is $10.

Two haunted houses are set to ignite fear and excitement and possibly bring some enjoyment to area residents and travelers to the Pahrump basin on Halloween.

Several area businesses and groups are also holding events for trick or treaters with some also including food and other offerings.

Mark Broedling, an 18-year veteran in lighting and other productions on the Las Vegas Strip, has worked to produce over the last several months a 325-foot-long maze at his residence at 1900 Buckboard Lane, on the north end of town, off W. Mesquite Avenue.

Along the path out at what’s marked on Facebook as Lvlight’s Ranch Haunted House and More, those who dare to brave the maze will face a few characters jumping out at them while they dig their way out of the low-light path. Before entry, the surrounding area outside of the maze sports a frightening display of smoke, scary props and flying creatures. Entry is $10 for those who want to brave it.

Broedling says he enjoys Halloween.

“I throw one party a year, I might as well have fun doing it,” he said. “If I’m not having fun, then nobody’s having fun on Halloween.”

Roughly 400 people showed up to his display when it was just 105 feet in length. This year, his second year putting it on in Pahrump, he’s expanded it to 325 feet.

Overall, Broedling has been putting his maze on for eight years, with the first several years in Las Vegas.

His event gets underway about 6 p.m. on Halloween (tonight) and will end when things start to die down.

On the other side of town, Ashley Hall, a leader at Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H, is putting together a haunted house on the south side of Pahrump to benefit an all-girls robotics team at the area 4-H, The Valkyries.

The haunted house, at 5500 E. Kellogg Road, is set to get underway at dark and last through 11 p.m.

The house is set to feature six terrifying rooms for older kids and adults with a haunted hay ride for younger kids. Trick or treating will also be available at the house.

The Valkyries is a FIRST Tech Challenge team for 4-H. FIRST Tech is formed under the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology organization.

Another haunted house, which is set to support the Pahrump Valley High School marching band’s Hawaii trip, is occurring from 6-10 p.m. at 2531 Tahachapi Ave.

Across Pahrump, other events are set to entertain trick or treaters in the area.

A short list of these events includes Tractor Supply Co. in Pahrump, JK Nelson Law, Desert View Hospital and others. See attached list of event details.

Trick or treaters have no special hours for going door to door in Pahrump, but a 10 p.m. curfew should be adhered for minors without adult accompaniment.

