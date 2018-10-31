Halloween brings haunted houses and other events

Halloween in Pahrump will be filled with the scary to the entertaining.
Two haunted houses are set to ignite fear and excitement and possibly bring some enjoyment to area residents and travelers to the Pahrump basin on Halloween.
Several area businesses and groups are also holding events for trick or treaters with some also including food and other offerings.
Mark Broedling, an 18-year veteran in lighting and other productions on the Las Vegas Strip, has worked to produce over the last several months a 325-foot-long maze at his residence at 1900 Buckboard Lane, on the north end of town, off W. Mesquite Avenue.
Along the path out at what’s marked on Facebook as Lvlight’s Ranch Haunted House and More, those who dare to brave the maze will face a few characters jumping out at them while they dig their way out of the low-light path. Before entry, the surrounding area outside of the maze sports a frightening display of smoke, scary props and flying creatures. Entry is $10 for those who want to brave it.
Broedling says he enjoys Halloween.
“I throw one party a year, I might as well have fun doing it,” he said. “If I’m not having fun, then nobody’s having fun on Halloween.”
Roughly 400 people showed up to his display when it was just 105 feet in length. This year, his second year putting it on in Pahrump, he’s expanded it to 325 feet.
Overall, Broedling has been putting his maze on for eight years, with the first several years in Las Vegas.
His event gets underway about 6 p.m. on Halloween (tonight) and will end when things start to die down.
On the other side of town, Ashley Hall, a leader at Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H, is putting together a haunted house on the south side of Pahrump to benefit an all-girls robotics team at the area 4-H, The Valkyries.
The haunted house, at 5500 E. Kellogg Road, is set to get underway at dark and last through 11 p.m.
The house is set to feature six terrifying rooms for older kids and adults with a haunted hay ride for younger kids. Trick or treating will also be available at the house.
The Valkyries is a FIRST Tech Challenge team for 4-H. FIRST Tech is formed under the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology organization.
Another haunted house, which is set to support the Pahrump Valley High School marching band’s Hawaii trip, is occurring from 6-10 p.m. at 2531 Tahachapi Ave.
Across Pahrump, other events are set to entertain trick or treaters in the area.
A short list of these events includes Tractor Supply Co. in Pahrump, JK Nelson Law, Desert View Hospital and others. See attached list of event details.
Trick or treaters have no special hours for going door to door in Pahrump, but a 10 p.m. curfew should be adhered for minors without adult accompaniment.
Halloween events
Phantom Fireworks’ 8th Annual Trunk-N-Treat; the event begins at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 921 S. Highway 160 and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 775-537-1737 or email pahrump@fireworks.com
Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H’s all-girl robotics team is holding a haunted house at 5500 E. Kellogg Road to raise funds for the team. The free event (donations accepted) begins at dark and runs through 11 p.m., where people who stop by can check out six rooms of horror for older kids and adults with a haunted hay ride for younger kids and/or do some trick or treating at the location.
Tractor Supply Co. in Pahrump is hosting a Trunk O Treat event in its parking lot from 4-7 p.m. at 900 E. Highway 372 on All Hallow’s Eve. For more information, call 775-727-1500.
Big Dick’s Pizzeria is hosting a Trunk O Treat event in its parking lot at 3971 E. Kellogg Road from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween. For more information, call 775-751-3425.
JK Nelson Law in Pahrump is holding a Trunk O Treat event in its parking lot at 41 N. Highway 160 from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday. Call 775-727-9900 for more information.
Lakeside RV Park is hosting Safe Night at 681 S. Highway 160. A barbecue starts at 4 p.m. with food and drinks and trick or treating is set to occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Moose Lodge, 1100 E. Second St., will be having a Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 4 p.m., until the candy is gone and all goblins are welcome.
The Cast-A-Ways Car Club will be holding at Trunk ‘N’ Treat starting at 4 p.m., at the Petrack Park parking lot at the pool. See the classic cars and grab treats from their trunks.Desert View Hospital will also host a Trunk or Treat event open to kids 12 and under from 4-6 p.m. in the Lola Lane parking lot. For more information, call 775-751-7500. All children should be accompanied by an adult.
Central Valley Baptist Church, at 3170 S. Blagg Road will hold a Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m., and will have candy, hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones.
The Pahrump Community Library will be handing out treats to kids of all ages. Costumes are optional but must be library appropriate (no masks or weapons).
HealthCare Partners is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 4:30-6 p.m. at 1397 S. Loop Road.
Source: Event coordinators and hosts. This might not be a comprehensive list of all the events in the area.
More than 3.8 million children plan to dress as their favorite princess character, 2.5 million as their favorite superhero, 2.2 million as Batman characters, 1.9 million as their favorite Star Wars characters, and another 1.9 million will dress as a witch, the National Retail Federation reports.
Costumes Ranked: Children
Princess – 7.6%
Superhero – 4.9%
Batman – 4.3%
Star Wars character – 3.7%
Witch – 3.6%
Spider-Man – 3.5%
Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 3.2%
Ghost – 2.9%
Pirate – 2.0%
Frozen (Elsa, Anna) – 1.7%
ADULTS
Halloween continues to be popular for adults as well, with half of celebrants (48 percent) planning to dress in costume this year.
More than 7.2 million adults plan to dress like a witch, 2.5 million as a vampire, 2.1 million as a zombie, 1.9 million as a pirate, 1.3 million as their favorite Avengers character such as Iron Man or Black Panther.
Costumes Ranked: Adults
Witch – 10.7%
Vampire – 3.7%
Zombie -3.1%
Pirate – 2.9%
Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 2.0%
Batman – 2.0%
Star Wars character – 1.9%
Ghost – 1.8%
Super hero – 1.8%
Clown – 1.6%
Wonder Woman – 1.5%
PETS
Pet lovers will also be dressing up their cat or dog for Halloween. Eleven percent of pet lovers will dress their animal in a pumpkin costume, while 7 percent will dress their cat or dog as a hot dog, 5 percent as a bumble bee and 3 percent as the devil.
Costumes Ranked: Pets
Pumpkin – 11.2%
Hot dog – 7.4%
Bumble bee – 4.9%
Devil – 3.2%
Cat – 3.1%
Dog – 3.1%
Lion – 2.9%
Star Wars character – 2.8%
Super hero – 2.7%
Ghost – 2.5%
The survey asked 6,961 consumers about Halloween shopping plans. It was conducted Sept. 4-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.
Source: National Retail Federation