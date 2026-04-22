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​​Kayla Ball details campaign for Nye County clerk

Kayla Ball is running for Nye County clerk this year. (Kayla Ball for Clerk)
Kayla Ball is running for Nye County clerk this year. (Kayla Ball for Clerk)
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April 22, 2026 - 4:51 am
 
Updated April 22, 2026 - 5:18 am

Kayla Ball is running for Nye County clerk this year, with the goal of becoming a new leader for the local government office.

“I have the assets necessary to be a good aid to Nye County,” Ball told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So I want to be a department head, and the clerk’s office is a position that I’ve always been interested in.”

Ball grew up in Nye County’s largest community and is a graduate of Pahrump Valley High School.

“I’m not a career politician. I’m just a small-town girl,” Ball said. “So I’m very thankful for all the people that I know, that know my work ethic, and know the things that I’ve overcome in my life. They are super excited to see somebody as hardworking as me, with a level head on their shoulders, to come in and improve Nye County.”

Ball has worked at the Nye County District Attorney’s Office for 14 years, currently serving as an executive legal secretary. She is also currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in human services at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“I think it’s a good way to close the book on being at the DA’s office for so long,” Ball said. “I didn’t want to pursue being a lawyer, but I wanted my time dedicated to that department in the criminal justice system to be meaningful. So I wanted to make sure that I got a degree before I decided to start a new career.”

Ball highlighted transparency, election efficiency, community outreach, accurate records, election integrity, and advocating for voter participation, especially with the next generation of voters, as top priorities in her campaign.

“Within elections, the community has the opportunity to change how their local government works and how it affects them in their day-to-day life, and when that isn’t stressed enough to the community to get voter participation up, that’s why things aren’t going to change,” Ball added.

For more information about Kayla Ball’s campaign for Nye County clerk, visit kaylaball4nyecountyclerk.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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