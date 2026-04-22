Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Trapeze artists are true athletes and are only one of the exciting circus acts you will see at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus at Petrack Park May 2-3. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Celebrate Earth Day at the Sandy Valley 5th Annual Micro*Fest celebration of geology, water, air and gardening. This is a free, all-ages, family-friendly event. It runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Park located at 650 W. Quartz. Bring your own lunch, and lawn chairs. For more information, call 702-723-0085.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Living Free Café at 2050 N. Hwy. 160 #400. 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

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KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

• Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Desert View Hospital 20th Anniversary community block party celebrates two decades of care for the Pahrump community. Bring the whole family to enjoy the In-N-Out cookout truck, live music by Pop 40, midway carnival games, face painting, photo booth, balloon artists, and giveaways on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome. 360 S. Lola Lane.

The 5th Annual Bighorn Outback Explorers poker run invites 4 x 4 vehicles, ATVs and UTVs to join them in this slow speed event on Saturday, April 25 for cash prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Beatty Senior Center and the Beatty High School Scholarship Fund. It starts and ends at the Beatty Community Center. Online pre-registration is encouraged at BOEClub.net.

Homeschool Prom 2026 will be held April 25 at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is free. Dress code is formal. Teens in homeschool aged 13 to 18 are welcome to join the “Great Gatsby” themed event. R.S.V.P. was requested by April 15 at www.eventcreate.com/e/pahrump-homeschool-prom Email Amber Tumbarello at ambertumbarello@gmail.com with questions and for specifics, such as the dress code. Prizes for best dressed! 301 W. Leslie St.

Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 2026 Kiss A Pig Contest reveal party/donation spaghetti dinner is soon upon us Sunday, April 26 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The Moose will present checks to participating nonprofits, and we’ll all see who gets to kiss the pig. 1100 2nd St.

Favorite Author Book Club meets on April 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Sue Grafton. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Theatre Company conducts their first-ever “First Friday” on May 1st. Free to attend – just show up and join the fun. Kids’ karaoke, open mic, improv, and later, a theatrical twist on nightlife. 5 p.m. to late. Bring friends, family, and your energy to this evening of performance, creativity, and community. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

Our Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus back to Pahrump on May 2nd and 3rd with showtimes both days at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Discount tickets for the Petrack Park venue are on sale now at https://cm-circus.square.site or pay at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12, and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, tightrope, aerialist, fire eating, dogs, foot juggling, and daredevil performances. Visit www.cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show.

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com