High-speed collision sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Homestead Road and Thousandaire Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Oct. 19.
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said at least one driver was mechanically entrapped inside their vehicle.
“Upon arrival, crews found what turned out to be a three-vehicle accident with entrapment, therefore the assignment was upgraded to a rescue assignment, adding a heavy-rescue apparatus, myself, and an additional medic, along with Mercy Air 21, where a landing zone was established on Homestead Road. This was a high-speed and high-impact collision, where a parked vehicle at Lakeside was also struck.”
Emergency crews extricated one patient, who was flown to UMC Trauma, while the second patient was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital.
