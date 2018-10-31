High-speed collision sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Homestead Road and Thousandaire Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Oct. 19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A two-vehicle collision involving a postal van sent both drivers to the hospital, just before 9 a.m. on Friday Oct. 20 at the intersection of Thousandaire Boulevard and Homestead Road. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a gold SUV, blew the stop sign and was broadsided by the postal vehicle.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The driver of this SUV was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas due to the severity of his injuries. The high speed impact of the crash created a roughly 25 yard separation between the vehicles. A landing zone for Mercy Air was established on Homestead Road, according to Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Homestead Road and Thousandaire Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Oct. 19.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said at least one driver was mechanically entrapped inside their vehicle.

“Upon arrival, crews found what turned out to be a three-vehicle accident with entrapment, therefore the assignment was upgraded to a rescue assignment, adding a heavy-rescue apparatus, myself, and an additional medic, along with Mercy Air 21, where a landing zone was established on Homestead Road. This was a high-speed and high-impact collision, where a parked vehicle at Lakeside was also struck.”

Emergency crews extricated one patient, who was flown to UMC Trauma, while the second patient was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes