Honoring the protectors of public safety

First responders have the duty of running toward danger, rather than away from it, and it's a job that the members of the Pahrump Moose Lodge honor each year during the annual First Responders Dinner. (Robert Yoshino/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue)

With plates piled high with spaghetti smothered in a hearty tomato sauce and garlic bread on the side, area first responders dig into their meal at the Pahrump Moose Lodge's First Responders Dinner. (Robert Yoshino/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue)

The Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 showed its appreciation for the area's law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical professionals and search and rescue volunteers during its annual First Responders Dinner, hosted October 28 at the lodge. (Robert Yoshino/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue)

Every day in communities all around the country, people come across dangerous or hazardous situations and the instinct for many is to put as much distance as possible between themselves and the danger. But for those who protect the public – law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, firefighters and others – their duty is to face threats head-on. It is a job that first responders undertake on a daily basis and their dedication to community safety is something that many feel deserves immense appreciation.

Here in the valley, the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 is one such entity and last month, the lodge hosted its annual First Responders Dinner to offer the opportunity for everyone to come together and show their support for those who help keep the area safe.

“Community spirit and deep gratitude took center stage as the Pahrump Moose Lodge organized its annual tribute to honor the brave men and women who keep the valley safe,” Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Media Director Robert Yoshino told the Pahrump Valley Times after the Wednesday, October 28 event. “The local First Responders Dinner was designed to recognize the tireless service of Pahrump’s firefighters, law enforcement officers and search and rescue teams. For an organization rooted heavily in community service, charity and togetherness, honoring local first responders is a cherished tradition. The event provides an opportunity for residents to look past emergency calls and uniform badges to personally thank the individuals who run toward danger when everyone else is running away.”

The evening’s honored invitees included members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services and Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, along with Nevada State Troopers, all of whom were welcome to stop by and enjoy a filling dinner of spaghetti, hearty red sauce and garlic bread. However, not everyone was able to join in or stay, with Yoshino remarking, “True to the unpredictable nature of emergency services, a wave of active call-outs kept many members of the fire department and the sheriff’s office busy in the field during the event.”

The Moose Lodge was not about to let those out on duty or attending a call be left out, though. Yoshino said event organizers went the extra mile by delivering warm meals directly to those out in the field, ensuring the holiday spirit and appreciation reached as far as possible.

“Our first responders are the bedrock of this community,” event organizers added. “Day in and day out, they sacrifice their time, safety and comfort to protect Pahrump. Even when active calls pull them away from the table, we want to make sure they know their sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

Aside from delighting in a tasty pasta dinner, Yoshino said guests and volunteers at the lodge had a wonderful evening of fellowship and storytelling, “…celebrating the powerful bond between Pahrump’s local organizations and the public safety agencies that serve the region.”

The Pahrump Moose chapter offered its profuse thanks to all the first responders who serve the area, whether or not they were able to attend the First Responders Dinner, as well as all of the members and volunteers whose efforts made the event a success.

The Pahrump Moose Lodge was established in 1980 and in its 46 years, the nonprofit has become well-known for its charitable efforts in the community. From its regular donation dinner fundraisers for local causes and its donation drives for Christmas, back to school and the Lions Club’s eyeglasses program, to its homeschool dances, annual trunk-or-treats and so much more, the Pahrump Moose Lodge is an active and involved local organization.

The lodge is located at 1100 Second Street. For more information on the lodge’s activities or becoming a member, visit PahrumpMoose.weebly.com or call 775-727-6577.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com