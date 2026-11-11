Letters to the Editor

The election may be over, but our responsibility to one another continues.

Moving forward together: Nye County should be heard

As the 2026 midterm election comes to a close, I want to thank every Nye County resident who took the time to participate in our democratic process. I also want to recognize the candidates who stepped forward, the volunteers who worked tirelessly, and the election workers who helped make this election possible.

Elections are an important measure of our democracy, but they are not the measure of our worth as a community. Regardless of how we voted or which candidates we supported, we woke up this morning as neighbors, families, business owners, workers, and residents who share a common stake in the future of Nye County.

And that future deserves our attention.

Rural Nevada cannot continue to be an afterthought in conversations about our state’s future. The people who live here understand the challenges of our communities because they experience them every day. Access to affordable healthcare, water security, housing, education, good-paying jobs, infrastructure, and the survival of our small businesses are not partisan talking points. They are real issues that affect the quality of life of our residents.

We must be willing to speak up when rural communities are overlooked, when local concerns are not given the attention they deserve, and when decisions affecting our future are made without meaningful input from the people who live here.

At the same time, we must recognize that moving forward requires more than political differences and election results. It requires listening, honest conversations, mutual respect, and a willingness to work together wherever common ground can be found.

As Chair of the Nye County Democratic Central Committee, I recognize that earning trust is an ongoing responsibility. We cannot expect to be heard if we are not willing to listen. We cannot build stronger communities if we only engage with those who agree with us. And we cannot make meaningful progress if our presence is limited to election seasons.

Our commitment must extend beyond the ballot box.

In the months ahead, we intend to continue building relationships throughout Nye County, encouraging community participation, supporting local leadership, and bringing attention to the issues that matter to the people who call this county home.

We may disagree about political parties, candidates, and policies, but we should never lose sight of what we share: a desire for safe and healthy communities, economic opportunity, responsible leadership, and a future in which our children and grandchildren can thrive.

To the people of Nye County, regardless of political affiliation: your voice matters, your concerns deserve to be heard, and your future deserves a place at the table.

The election may be over, but our responsibility to one another continues. I look forward to being part of that work.

Ann Underdahl

Chair, Nye County Democratic Central Committee