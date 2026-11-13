Letters to the Editor

This administration hasn’t been perfect, none have ever been, but you can forget about “affordability” and look for the next few years to be investigations.

Country is still waiting for reduced fuel prices

Van Jones has essentially openly admitted that the “Democrat wave”, was a widely coordinated, well planned, well-funded false propaganda message that fooled a great number of people. They focused on “affordability” as a prop with no real solutions and hiding all the good economic news that have steadily been reversed.

We’ve increased fossil fuels that now lead production in the world, meanwhile those that have said and have the policy of “leave it in the ground” were telling the public they will “reduce fuel prices”.

They cried when reducing government employees while increasing private employment. Though some public employees are needed the have grown to many fat-cat jobs that just drain taxpayer funds. Then even not being a big fan of tariffs, Trump used that as a negotiation tactic for correcting abuses other countries have used against the U.S.

This administration hasn’t been perfect, none have ever been, but you can forget about “affordability” and look for the next few years to be investigations. The Democrats have already announced “we’ve got many on our list, now we’ll find the crimes even if we have to invent them.”

David Jaronik

Reader doubts location of area’s pupfish population

An interesting article in the PV Times (11/11/26) concerning the pupfish at Ash Meadows. What was interesting, was how the writer connected Death Valley, in California to Ash Meadows, in Nevada.

To my knowledge, there are no pupfish in Death Valley. I guess it’s more exciting (or misleading) to say the pupfish are in Death Valley, California, rather than Nye County, Nevada.

Sincerely,

Bob Feener

Editor’s note: The story said, “During a fall count in Death Valley National Park’s Devils Hole, next to the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, biologists counted 137 Devils Hole pupfish.”

Nye County citizens should research medi-waste

My 12-year experience as an elected official expects that planning departments do their due diligence by providing zoning data, job creations, and possible pie-in-the-sky advantages for potential tax income, especially when budget deficits are involved. Too often elected officials must uncover major drawbacks through public opposition.

The data center and the medi-waste are two local examples. Opposition to the data center even spurred street demonstrations, resulting in a ban, yet it appears little opposition to medi-waste facilities for a medical-waste treatment facility with seven separate pyrolysis processing units lacks scrutiny. Pyrolysis = incinerated heat infused with oxygen. Both Nye County and citizens should research and evaluate effects!

Here are a few of my questions but they raise more questions than answers. Can heat injected with oxygen explode? AI: “Yes, explosions are possible if oxygen mixes with combustible gases produced by pyrolysis and there is an ignition source.” What other negative effects if any? AI: “recognizes that waste-treatment facilities can create community stigma, stress, health fears, also stigma could make nearby homes harder to sell and put downward pressure on prices, if buyers associate the medical-waste facility with odors, health risks or unwanted truck traffic, even without proven contamination.” Why are trailers allowed to park outside by 200 tons of waste with no refrigeration? AI: “Parking outside was reduced from 30 to 15 days, yet refrigeration was not required.” AI: “NDEP says material called putrescible (rotting) waste must be screened out when received; the agency concluded refrigeration was unnecessary and decomposition-related odors and gases were not expected.” Have other facilities received odor reports? AI: “Yes, there are documented odor complaints at other medical-waste treatment facilities.” What human remains are allowed? AI: “Complete human bodies are not allowed, but parts, organs, tissues and surgical specimens are classified as pathological waste.” AI: states “there are 2.8 million abortions annually in North America; specimens must have preservatives drained off as specified in the permit.” How big is Medi-waste delivery area? AI: “The state permit authorizes service area extending throughout North America” Just imagine this happening in our back yards! Am I the only NIMBY?

Gene Fisher, USN (Ret.)