Methamphetamine found during early evening traffic stop

An open alcoholic beverage was also located during the stop, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

A traffic stop in Pahrump on Sunday, Nov. 8, led to a man being arrested on charges of suspected controlled substance possession and transportation. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A man in Pahrump was arrested on suspicion of transporting and possessing a controlled substance on Sunday evening, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The incident began when a detective initiated a traffic stop after observing a white pickup truck traveling with no visible rear license plate at approximately 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 8, in the area of Boothill Drive and Basin Avenue, while on patrol, the report detailed.

As the detective approached the driver’s side door of the truck, an open Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, was seen in the vehicle’s cup holder, the report states.

The suspect, the truck’s only occupant, told the law enforcement officer that the alcoholic beverage belonged to a woman who was in the vehicle a few hours prior, according to the report.

A small clear plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance was located during the traffic stop, law enforcement wrote in the report.

The substance was later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, according to the report. The plastic bag holding the presumptively positive methamphetamine was found within a glasses case that was inside a black beanie, sitting on top of various items on the center front seat, the arrest report stated.

After the search, the detective asked the driver who the black beanie and glasses case belonged to, the report explained. The suspect told the law enforcement officer that he did not know to whom either belonged, according to the arrest report.

The law enforcement officer noted in the report that the suspect had a past narcotics history with the sheriff’s office. The man then changed his story from earlier, now claiming the woman was in his vehicle 30 minutes before the traffic stop, the arrest report stated.

Following a run of the truck’s VIN, the vehicle returned as registered to the suspect, according to the report.

The man was placed into custody at 5:46 p.m. and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com