Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Andrew Gibson aka Andrew Howard Gibson was charged on Oct. 11 with driving under the influence of alcohol with prior felony conviction, a felony; and failure to stop at marked stop sign; speeding, 11-20 mph over limit; failure to maintain traffic lane; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Isaac Gerald Padilla Jr., was charged on Oct. 22 with possession of controlled substance, a felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Joshua Lee Oliveira was charged on Oct. 24 with grand larceny of a motor vehicle; grand larceny of firearm; and ex-felon in possession of firearm(s), all felonies; and registration with local law enforcement officer within 48 hours, a misdemeanor.

• Bryan Dale Pack was charged on Oct. 29 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Elijah Brandon was charged on Nov. 1 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony.

• Daniel Lee Smith was charged on Nov. 2 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Tonya Capri Collier was charged on Nov. 6 with intimidating a witness to influence testimony, two counts, and habitual criminal, both felonies.

• Kevin James Roberts was charged on Nov. 8 with domestic battery, third offense, two counts, a felony.

• Calvin Beasley Jr., was charged on Nov. 14 with failing to appear, four counts, a felony.

• Tyler Richard Anderson was charged on Sept. 21 with driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, both misdemeanors.

• Kurtis C. Canty was charged on Oct. 22 with unlawful trespass upon land and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Marcello V. Napolitano was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Gary J. Barber was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Samuel Farrar was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Frank Nittie was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Richard Joseph Neill was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Vanessa Diaz was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Christerpher D. Dillon was charged on Oct. 23 with injury to other property, a misdemeanor.

• Ashley M. Hansen was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ronald Wayne Anderson was charged on Oct. 22 with child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, domestic battery and violation of order for protection against domestic violence, both misdemeanors.

• Justin DeWayne Jenkins was charged on Oct. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Zachery Michael Linscott was charged on Oct. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on Oct. 30 with misuse of 9-1-1 system, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Karl Orion Patterson was charged on Oct. 31 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Casey James Fitzpatrick was charged on Nov. 6 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Hannah Mares was charged on Nov. 6 with battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Antonia Elpidia Crawford was charged on Nov. 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Michael James Liebig was charged on Nov. 14 with damage to prisons and jails, a gross misdemeanor.