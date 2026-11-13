Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 20.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, half-cup broccoli, half-cup mixed berries, tomato basil soup;

Tuesday – Sliced brat, onions/peppers, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, chocolate cake, chicken veggie soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced roast beef, mashed sweet potatoes, corn, peaches, black bean soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, w/w bread, Chantilly fruit cup, French onion soup;

Friday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, 4-way blend veggies, pudding, split pea soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bereavement Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m. - noon;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.;

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 20.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crisp bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Turkey w/stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner roll;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 20.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6.

Monday** – Brisket (Dinner - 4 to 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday – BLT Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sausage, Peppers and Onions w/Rice (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Beef and Bean Enchilada (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.