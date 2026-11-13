Pahrump Social Powwow prepares for its 27th year

The three-day gathering of Native American dancing, food and vendors is returning next weekend.

Fry bread will be enjoyed by many attendees throughout the powwow's three days. The tasty food is often served in both sweet and savory variations. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Powwow organizer Paula Elefante said Friday, Nov. 20, the event's first day, is a good time to shop at the many different vendors. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

40 Native and Indigenous American vendors will be at this year's Pahrump Social Powwow. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

“People that have been to the powwow are so looking forward to coming out again,” said powwow organizer Paula Elefante. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Social Powwow will take place next weekend from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22. The longstanding event honors Native and Indigenous Americans. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Social Powwow has celebrated Native and Indigenous Americans in Nye County’s largest community for over two decades.

“People that have been to the powwow are so looking forward to coming out again,” powwow organizer Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They thoroughly enjoy the music. They enjoy watching the dancers. They’re in awe of the dancers and their regalia. They love the food.”

The 27th Pahrump Social Powwow will be held at Petrack Park on Friday, Nov. 20, Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. Grand entry ceremonies, where traditional drums, dancers and color guard meet, take place at noon on Nov. 21 and 22.

“For new people, if you’ve never been to a powwow, it’s an experience that you won’t forget,” Elefante enthused.

The theme of this year’s powwow is “Honoring Gold Star Families and Recognize Veterans.” Elefante said the theme pays tribute to all veterans and also the Native Americans who served throughout this nation’s history.

“It was thanks to the code talkers that we won World War II,” Elefante elaborated.

Alongside drums, various performances will take place throughout the weekend, with the audience being able to join in on some of the dances.

“I hope that they feel the drum,” Elefante said. “That sounds kind of strange to say, because you hear the drum, but you also feel it, deep. It’s like it’s coming from Mother Earth. The vibration comes from Mother Earth.”

Native and Indigenous American craftspeople selling their goods is another major aspect of the three-day event. This year’s powwow will feature 40 vendors from various states in addition to Nevada, such as Arizona, New Mexico, California and Utah.

“We have vendors that have been coming here for 10 and 15 years,” Elefante added.

For hungry attendees at the powwow, a handful of food stands will be present, including two fry bread sellers.

“Everyone loves fry bread,” Elefante said.

The Pahrump Social Powwow is free and open to the public. While bleachers and hay bales will be available to sit on while watching performances, attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Elefante thanks Golden Entertainment, Saddle West Hotel, Casino &RV Resort, Valley Electric Association Inc. and Visit Pahrump for their support.

For more information about the Pahrump Social Powwow, visit pahrumppowwow.com or the event’s Facebook page under its name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

2026 Pahrump Social Powwow

■ Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160

■ Friday, Nov. 20 — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Saturday, Nov. 21 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

■ Sunday, Nov. 22 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ For more information, visit pahrumppowwow.com or Pahrump Social Powwow on Facebook