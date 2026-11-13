The J.G. Johnson Elementary Veterans Appreciation Assembly: Thanking those who served

“I was very pleased with the amount of people that were there to watch the students perform, and I think the students did an awesome job,” said J.G. Johnson Elementary Veterans Appreciation Assembly organizer and teacher Tammy Anderson.

Veterans Timothy McDonald (left) and Jerry White (right) wrapped in their quilts from the Nye County Valor Quilters. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Valor Quilters presented quilts to veterans Timothy McDonald (left) and Jerry White (right) during the assembly. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Families and many veterans from the community attended the J.G. Johnson Elementary Veterans Appreciation Assembly. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Students bring out the Nevada and American flags at J.G. Johnson Elementary Veterans Appreciation Assembly. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

J.G. Johnson Elementary held its long-running Veterans Appreciation Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, just before Veterans Day. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump’s youth once again honored veterans at J.G. Johnson Elementary in an assembly this week.

“I thought it went really well,” J.G. Johnson Elementary Veterans Appreciation Assembly organizer and teacher Tammy Anderson told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. “I was very pleased with the amount of people that were there to watch the students perform, and I think the students did an awesome job.”

The assembly was held Tuesday, Nov. 10. Parents, families, friends and veterans from the community packed the school’s gym to watch the students.

“I come from a long line of family that was in the military, is in the military, continue to be in the military,” Anderson explained. “I just feel it’s a big importance to keep that alive and let kids know what veterans are and what they mean to us as a country and as an American.”

Anderson and J.G. Johnson Principal Sylvia DeMasi welcomed those in attendance.

“Thank you for your service, your sacrifice and the living example you set for our children,” DeMasi told the audience. “Please join me in giving our honored veterans our warmest round of applause.”

Former J.G. Johnson teacher Tracey Baker and his daughter offered three songs during the assembly, covering John Michael Montgomery’s “Letters From Home,” Radney Foster’s “Angel Flight” and Kristy Lee Cook’s “Airborne Ranger Infantry.”

Each educational level from the school took to the microphone at the assembly to commemorate veterans. Kindergartners sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and later presented a cadence alongside Anderson, dedicated to the military.

“My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” was performed by first-graders. Second-grade students sang “America the Beautiful.” J.G. Johnson third-graders delivered a performance of “This Land Is Your Land.”

Fourth-grade students received the “Poppy Poem” and also sang “God Bless America.” Fifth- graders performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

A J.G. Johnson student gave a special solo performance of Coffey Anderson’s “Mr. Red White and Blue.”

“Every year I think, ‘OK, this year I’m not going to cry. I’m not going to get teary-eyed,’ and every year I get teary-eyed and I cry,” Anderson said. “It makes me just feel really good.”

The Nye County Valor Quilters also participated in the ceremony. Veterans Jerry White and Timothy McDonald took center stage to receive quilts.

“They really, truly appreciated it and felt very grateful and thankful that they were being recognized,” Anderson elaborated.

After the assembly concluded, veterans were invited into a separate room to enjoy cake. Thank-you letters and artwork from J.G. Johnson students were found on tables during the reception for veterans to take home. The remaining letters were brought to the local Pahrump VFW.

“I feel like us showing our thanks to our community and the veterans that do show up, it just warms my heart. I hope they get the same message I get as the teacher, that we care and we thank them for their service,” Anderson said.

For more information about J.G. Johnson Elementary, visit jgjohnson.nye.k12.nv.us.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com